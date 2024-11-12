Drought-Hit Daikundi Farmers Turn To Planting Pistachio Trees

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): Some farmers in central Daikundi province say pistachio tree planting has recently gained momentum in the province because its trees are well-suited to the climate of most districts.

Daikundi is one of the country's agricultural provinces and according to officials, about 90 percent of its population are associated with farming.

Farmers in Daikundi say droughts have severely impacted them, so they are now focusing on promoting pistachio trees, which are more resistant to water scarcity.

Bakhtiyar Haidari, a resident of Shahristan district, who first brought pistachio seeds from Herat to the province and promoted their cultivation, says that pistachio trees are well-suited to the climate of most districts in Daikundi and can become an important source of income for farmers.

He added,“The reason I planted pistachios is that I researched whether it could grow here. From a technical and scientific perspective, I found it to be compatible with the climate of most areas of Daikundi, so I promoted it.”

Haidari, who is now recognized as the founder of pistachio planting in Daikundi, says that he faced many difficulties in bringing pistachio seeds from Herat and transforming them into saplings in the province.

He further explained that pistachio trees required less water than almonds and had a longer lifespan.

He pointed out that pistachio prices were also high in the market and could be a significant source of income for farmers.

He added,“It is our mission to bring innovation to agriculture for our people. I am the promoter of pistachio cultivation in Daikundi and have spent significant amounts of money. To encourage and promote pistachio farming, I distributed 6,000 saplings for free to the people.”

This well-known Daikundi farmer, who has planted about 1,500 pistachio trees on his land, hopes to harvest the fruit next year.

According to officials, pistachio trees have been promoted in districts of Khedir, Shahristan, and Pato, and farmers are working to expand the planting of these trees due to their resistance to water scarcity.

Abdul Rahim, another farmer from Daikundi, says he bought several pistachio trees this year and planted them on his land.

He added that in recent years, droughts caused a significant reduction in agricultural yields, including almonds, so he decided to grow pistachio trees because they resisted drought.

He said,“I haven't seen pistachio harvest yet, but we have heard a lot about it. Those who are knowledgeable say that if pistachios are cultivated well, the income will be higher than that of almonds.”

Abdul Rahim also said pistachios were highly resistant to climate change, but they still required care.

He emphasized that in addition to almond trees, farmers should also focus on promoting pistachio planting.

These farmers are calling on the government to support them in this regard.

According to farmers in Daikundi, pistachio trees have been planted on their agricultural lands.

Meanwhile, officials in the Department of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock of Daikundi province say tree planting has been promoted in recent years.

Hashim Behzad, Promotion Director at the Daikundi Department of Agriculture, said that their department has been working to promote pistachio trees, which are well-suited to the province's climate.

He added that pistachio saplings have been distributed to farmers in the districts of Shahristan, Khedir, and Pato by the Department of Agriculture.

He also mentioned that they are currently implementing a project in these districts to support farmers.

Behzad noted that in recent years, droughts have caused significant damage to agricultural products, including trees, and promoting pistachio planting could help recover these losses.

He explained that pistachio trees could be grown either in mountains or irrigated conditions, and in Daikundi, they were being cultivated in irrigated conditions.

He emphasized that pistachio trees required little water and could play a key role in boosting the economy of local farmers.







