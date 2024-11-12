RUTH-ANN THORN BECOMES FIRST NATIVE AMERICAN TO BUY BACK LAND IN SAN DIEGO's GASLAMP DISTRICT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The N8iV Beauty founder and“THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY” docuseries director will turn the historic property into Native Star, a shop of exquisite Native-made goods

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the country celebrates Native American Heritage Month this November, registered tribal member and entrepreneur Ruth-Ann Thorn is celebrating a sacred and transformative purchase of local land in honor of her people. The gallerist, TV producer, writer and activist has dedicated her life to telling the unique stories of Native Americans through her MIPCOM CANNES' 2024 Diversify TV Awards -nominated docuseries,“THIS IS INDIAN COUNTRY,” and her N8iV Beauty brand of skincare products formulated with Black Acorn Oil, which is harvested yearly from tribal land.Thorn announced this month she has made history as the first-ever Native American-and Native woman-to purchase land in what is now known as San Diego's popular Gaslamp District. It will become a remarkable destination for curated Native goods at her brand-new boutique - Native Star.“This is a pivotal moment as a businesswoman, an artist and, most importantly, a tribal member of the Rincon Band of Luiseño/ Payómkawichum Indians in Southern California. The Gaslamp district is so significant because, in 1830, the Indian Removal Act was a genocide and how my ancestors ended up on the reservation I reside on today. I named my holding company Land Back Property Management to begin a monumental revolution that I hope will be the beginning of countless more.” Thorn said.The Native Star will serve as the first brick-and-mortar location for N8iV Beauty, as well as a curated boutique store for luxury items from Native makers of art, beauty, fashion, jewelry and more including exclusive access to Native roasters and wine makers.More details on Native Star store opening coming soon. To learn more about N8iV Beauty visit them online , on Instagram and Facebook.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Native Star and N8iV Beauty and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

