Rbmedia Publishes Audio For Good Morning America's Young Adult Book Club November Pick

Lightlark Saga 3“Skyshade” selected for GMA's new YA Book Club

- Andrea WollitzLANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that it is the audiobook publisher of“Skyshade ,” which was named as Good Morning America's Young Adult (YA) Book Club pick for the month of November.Established in 2019, the GMA Book Club is among the nation's roster of celebrity and prominent book clubs. This fall, Good Morning America expanded its book club with a YA edition. Each month, GMA will select a new YA book highlighting engaging narratives in a variety of genres.“Skyshade” is the pulse-pounding third novel in the #1“New York Times” bestselling series, the Lightlark Saga, by acclaimed author and BookTok sensation Alex Aster. The international bestselling series boasts more than 300 million views on TikTok, nearly 1 million copies sold, was a“New York Times” bestseller for over a year, and is soon to be a major motion picture. The latest installment in the blockbuster romantasy series brings higher stakes and deadlier matters of the heart-ones that could bring a kingdom to its ruin.Director of Children's and Young Adult Publishing at RBmedia Andrea Wollitz commented,“Listening to the Lightlark Saga audiobooks is like stepping into a world where every word illuminates the imagination. Alex Aster masterfully weaves together fantasy, romance, action, and adventure in a symphony of storytelling, while narrator Suzy Jackson brings it all to life in audio with her exceptional performance. We're delighted that our audio edition will enhance the listening experience of and foster greater book club participation by young adults.”“Skyshade” and the entire Lightlark Saga series is published on audio by Recorded Books, the company's flagship audio brand and in the UK and Commonwealth by the company's international publishing brand, W. F. Howes Ltd.“Skyshade” is available for download on Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks, and wherever digital audiobooks are sold.###About RBmediaRBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 80,000 titles, our audiobooks continually top key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company's powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe-at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, Spotify, Apple, Google Play, Audiobooks, Storytel, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by H.I.G. Capital and Francisco Partners. Find out more at rbmediaglobal .

