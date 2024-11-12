Mosaic Mural Illuminates LA's Newest Veteran Housing, Showcasing The Transformative Power Of Art And Community Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Located in the My Angel apartments, a new development by LA Family designed for veterans and individuals transitioning from homelessness. A stunning mosaic mural crafted by the talented artists of Piece by Piece now graces the courtyard, symbolizing resilience, beauty, and the transformative power of art in community healing.

Spanning ten feet by eleven feet, the mural draws its inspiration from the iconic poppy fields and picturesque hills of California. Made from recycled ceramics and stained glass, it embodies the ethos of finding value in what is often overlooked and discarded-a principle that deeply resonates with both the creators and the beneficiaries.

Piece by Piece is a social enterprise that trains and hires individuals who have experienced economic hardship, homelessness, or have been otherwise marginalized to create beautiful mosaics. They do this as they recover from trauma, improve their mental wellness, learn valuable soft skills and are able to work a schedule that fits their needs. These dedicated individuals are transforming their lives through art.

Artistic Director Dawn Mendelson shared her thoughts on the project:“This mural reflects our belief in the beauty of the broken and discarded. It's a sustainable approach that ignites creativity and tells a unique story with each piece. Finding the perfect shard to bring our vision of poppies and hills to life is akin to a treasure hunt."

The project unfolded over eight months at Piece by Piece, guided by Mendelson, Lead Instructor Luz Mack, and a committed team of artists. For some, like Andrea S., Ricardo S., Victor J., and Margarita M., this endeavor marked their first experience with large-scale mosaic art, providing them invaluable growth and learning opportunities as artists.“All of us here are like a mosaic ourselves. We're all a little broken, but when we are here we are one big beautiful piece!” - Margarita, Artist.

"Our team, a blend of seasoned artists and newcomers, was excited to bring this vision to fruition. The project was a kaleidoscope of color and creativity, turning our workspace into a place of joy and inspiration," Luz Mack reflected.

Creating the mural was a journey of meticulous planning, resourcefulness, and a commitment to sustainability. The artists diligently searched thrift shops for ceramics in the vibrant hues needed for their floral designs, fostering a workspace filled with brightness, happiness, and a strong sense of community.

More than an artistic achievement, the mural offers a serene and soothing space for the residents of the My Angel apartments. The land for the building was generously donated by veteran Hal Kassner, who for years ran his Angel Appliance store on the site. It stands as a calming and beautiful backdrop to their new beginnings, embodying hope and the beauty of transformation.

This collaboration between Piece by Piece and LA Family Housing underscores a shared dedication to using art as a tool for healing, empowerment, and community building. In recent years, Piece by Piece has broadened its work with veterans, including designing a new mural for LA Metro Art and providing mosaic workshops through a grant from the NEA specifically for veterans.

The My Angel apartments mural is a testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and compassion. While located in a private space, its influence extends far beyond, symbolizing hope, transformation, and the enduring spirit of the community The team of Piece by Piece artists that worked on this mural included - Andrea Sigala Diaz, Ricardo Salinas, Victor Jimenez, Norma Colón Nuñez, Luz Mack, Ninive Santiago, Jose Morales, Dawn Mendelson, Vicki Maturo, Margarita Martinez, John Valdez, Hilda Monterroso, and June Cigar. To experience the beauty of this project and view more photos of the installation and the completed mosaic, visit the Piece by Piece website .

About Piece by Piece

Piece by Piece is a nonprofit organization committed to providing art opportunities to underserved communities. Their mission is to empower residents who have experienced homelessness or economic insecurity by providing free mosaic art workshops enabling them to build confidence, earn supplemental income, promote wellness and an improved quality of life. Through mosaic art, Piece by Piece offers a platform for artistic expression, personal growth, and community engagement, emphasizing sustainability and empowerment. Through the social enterprise Piece by Piece also offers a path to earned income and an opportunity to transform lives through art.

About LA Family Housing

LA Family Housing's mission is to help individuals and families transition out of homelessness and poverty through a continuum of housing enriched with supportive services. With a vision to be a leader in providing solutions to end homelessness, LA Family Housing employs evidence-based best practices to achieve its goals. Operating 40 temporary, permanently affordable, and permanent housing properties across Los Angeles, with headquarters and most services based in the San Fernando Valley, LA Family Housing is a cornerstone of support for those in need.

