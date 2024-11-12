Huddle House Elevates Comfort Classics With New Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle Lineup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Huddle House's Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle!

Huddle HOuse Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle Taco!

Meets Demand with Improved and Portable Menu Additions

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Huddle House , serving freshly prepared, homestyle food since 1964, is continuing to take its menu innovation to new heights with two craveable additions inspired by Southern favorites. Starting Wednesday, November 13, 2024, guests can indulge in Huddle House's Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle and the Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle Taco available at all locations.This new lineup is part of Huddle House's commitment to bringing elevated, on-the-go flavors that cater to evolving tastes without sacrificing the comfort and quality that define the family dining brand. Guided by customer research and taste testing, Huddle House has expanded its menu with a new and improved juicy, crispy chicken tender a rich, house-made Maple Butter sauce, delivering guests an irresistible blend of sweet and savory flavors.“Celebrating 60 years this year, we're committed to growing every part of the Huddle House dining experience without losing sight of the homestyle meals our guests love,” said Malinda Grimes, Sr. Brand Marketing Manager for Huddle House.“With our Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle lineup, we've introduced a delectable dine-in option and a more portable, handheld option that meets the needs of today's on-the-go diners.”The Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle is made with a golden waffle topped with chicken tenders, drizzled with Huddle House's house-made Maple Butter sauce, and finished with a dusting of powdered sugar. The Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle Taco offers the same mouthwatering ingredients folded into a taco form, featuring crispy chicken strips nestled in a golden waffle with Maple Butter sauce, topped with powdered sugar. Guests can also add Huddle House's signature country sausage gravy to their Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle entrée or waffle taco for only $1.99.The new menu items are a la carte, as combos, and as platters, served with your choice of tots or crispy hashbrowns, plus homestyle grits, biscuits & sausage gravy, or seasonal fruit. Huddle House's Maple Butter Chicken & Waffle lineup offers loyal fans and new guests a fresh take on diner favorites and will be available for a limited time while supplies last.Want to get rewarded for good taste? Download the Huddle House mobile app from Google Play or the App Store and start stacking up points to redeem for your favorite meals.For more information about Huddle House, including locations and menu, visit or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist's list of“Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.

