Five Children Killed In House Fire In Turkey's Izmir
Date
11/12/2024 11:00:15 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Istanbul, Nov 12 (IANS) Five siblings were killed in a fire that broke out in their home in Turkey's western port city of Izmir, local media reported on Tuesday.
The incident occurred late Monday evening in the Selcuk district after the mother locked the door before leaving to collect scrap metal to support the family, according to the NTV broadcaster.
The fire was caused by an electric stove tipping over, said the report, adding that the bodies of the five siblings, aged between 1 and 5, were found in the same room, Xinhua news agency reported.
The district governor and prosecutor are investigating the incident, Selcuk Mayor Filiz Ceritoglu said on her social media account on X.
MENAFN12112024000231011071ID1108877353
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.