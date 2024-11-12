Five Children Killed In House Fire In Turkey's Izmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Istanbul, Nov 12 (IANS) Five siblings were killed in a fire that broke out in their home in Turkey's western city of Izmir, local reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday evening in the Selcuk district after the mother locked the door before leaving to collect scrap metal to support the family, according to the NTV broadcaster.

The fire was caused by an electric stove tipping over, said the report, adding that the bodies of the five siblings, aged between 1 and 5, were found in the same room, Xinhua news agency reported.

The district governor and prosecutor are investigating the incident, Selcuk Mayor Filiz Ceritoglu said on her social media account on X.