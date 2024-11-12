Formula 1: Dan Fallows Steps Down As Technical Director At Aston Martin Ahead Of Newey’S Arrival

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Dan Fallows has stepped down as Aston Martin's Technical Director, though he will remain within the Aston Martin group.

Fallows, who joined Aston Martin from Red Bull in April 2022, was instrumental in advancing the team's competitive standing. During his tenure, the team clinched eight podiums last season, largely thanks to the performance of driver Fernando Alonso.

The decision comes amid substantial growth in Aston Martin's technical department, driven by billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll's vision to establish the team as a contender for the World Championship. To that end, Aston Martin has brought in several prominent figures, including the legendary designer Adrian Newey, former Ferrari technical chief Enrico Cardile, and Andy Cowell, who recently succeeded Martin Whitmarsh as CEO.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the team and Fallows announced that he would be stepping down from his role as Technical Director this month. Cowell expressed appreciation for Fallows' contributions, noting his leadership on the AMR23, which achieved eight podium finishes last season.

Reflecting on his time with Aston Martin, Fallows said,“In my time at Aston Martin, it has been a joy and a privilege to guide the technical team on their journey towards being race and championship winners. It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team's future success, which I am sure will come soon.”

While Fallows' next role within the Aston Martin group remains unspecified, his departure marks a period of transition for the team. The 2024 season has been challenging for Aston Martin, with the team currently in fifth in the constructors' championship and their best finish this year being a fifth place in Saudi Arabia.