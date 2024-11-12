Inner Haven Wellness Expands Adolescent Services With New Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) In Neenah, Wisconsin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEENAH, Wis., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Inner Haven Wellness, a leading provider of eating disorder in Wisconsin, announces the opening of a new Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) in Neenah. The PHP will accept clients ages 12-17, expanding Inner Haven Wellness's commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based care for young people struggling with eating disorders and co-occurring mental conditions.

In Wisconsin and across the US, eating disorders and body image issues are rising among adolescents. Recent studies indicate that 1 in 4 adolescents (22%) experience disordered eating, while nearly half of adolescents (45%) express negative body image. By age 14, 60-70% of girls report actively trying to lose weight.

Inner Haven Wellness's new Adolescent PHP program provides adolescents in the Fox Valley with structured, comprehensive support to help them counter these pressures and develop a healthier relationship with their bodies.

As the only program of its kind in the region, it offers an intensive level of care tailored specifically to adolescents, with a focus on helping young clients build resilience and develop the skills needed for lasting recovery.

Lee Neagle, MA, LPC, Executive Director of Inner Haven Wellness , expressed the importance of this new program: "Opening the Neenah Adolescent PHP is a major step forward in our commitment to making life-changing care accessible to young people. Adolescents are facing unique challenges on their journey toward recovery, and our goal is to create a safe, welcoming space where they can heal and grow. We're excited to support families in the Fox Valley and across Wisconsin."

Grounded in Inner Haven Wellness's holistic, evidence-based approach, the Adolescent PHP combines therapeutic and practical support to help adolescents and their families navigate the complexities of eating disorder recovery. The program offers a comprehensive approach that includes

individualized nutrition planning and support from licensed dietitians, supportive meals to strengthen positive relationships with food, individual and group therapy sessions that address emotional well-being and personal growth, family therapy designed to build supportive family dynamics and communication, mindfulness and skill-building exercises to develop effective coping strategies, psychiatric medication management by a board-certified adolescent psychiatrist, and medical oversight from mental health and nursing professionals.

Margherita Mascolo, MD, CEDS-S, Chief Medical Officer at Inner Haven Wellness , spoke to the unique value of the PHP's comprehensive model: "Adolescents face distinct physical and psychological challenges in their recovery, and they need a supportive environment that meets these needs. Our new program allows us to reach adolescents in the Fox Valley at a critical time, providing essential tools and strategies that set the foundation for lifelong health."

The addition of the Adolescent PHP marks Inner Haven Wellness's latest step in expanding access to specialized eating disorder care across Wisconsin. The organization offers Intensive Outpatient Programming virtually for adults across Wisconsin, Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Programming for adults in Madison, and now offers Intensive Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Programming for adolescents in Neenah. This continued growth reflects Inner Haven Wellness's mission to support Wisconsinites on their recovery journeys with flexible, high-quality treatment options.

ABOUT INNER HAVEN WELLNESS

Inner Haven Wellness is an eating disorder treatment provider serving adolescents aged 12-17 in Neenah, and serving adults 18 and older in Madison, Wisconsin, as well as virtually across the state. The organization offers both Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient Programs, utilizing evidence-based approaches such as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). Inner Haven Wellness is dedicated to helping individuals find lasting recovery by providing compassionate, adaptable treatment options that meet each client's unique needs.

For media inquiries, contact Lee Neagle at [email protected] .

To learn more about the dedicated team of clinicians at Inner Haven Wellness, please visit innerhavenwellness or call 608-200-4493.

SOURCE Inner Haven Wellness

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED