Manjinder Sirsa Hits Out At 'ISIS Agent' Pannun For Issuing Threats To Hindu Temples

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday hit out at Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for issuing threats against Hindu temples, including the iconic Mandir in Ayodhya.

Pannun, a key figure of the banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), recently posted threatening messages on social media, calling for on Hindu temples.

In a reportedly filmed in Brampton, Canada, Pannun vowed to“shake the foundations of Ayodhya” and also attack other Hindu temples across the country.

The threat sparked outrage across the country, with many slamming the Canada-based Khalistani terrorist.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa reacting strongly to Pannun's threat, labelled him as an "ISIS agent" and claimed that he was a pawn in broader geopolitical game designed to create strife between Hindus and Sikhs.

"Pannun is an impostor who is being funded by terrorist groups and working under the direction of Pakistan," Sirsa said.

He further emphasised that such statements have no place within the Sikh community, which prides itself on values of peace and co-existence.

“People like Pannun are trying to tarnish the image of the Sikh community,” Sirsa said while underscoring the fact that Sikhs are descendants of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life to defend religious freedom.

The BJP leader also accused Pannun of acting at the behest of the Canadian government.

The fresh row over Pannun comes amid strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada.

On October 18, India withdrew its High Commissioner and key diplomats from Canada in response to Canadian allegations that Indian officials were involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.