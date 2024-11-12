Aura Haus Studio, A Customizable, Fully-Equipped Photo, Video, And Event Space, Opens In Nashville

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Catering to the essential needs of production crews and creative minds, the East Nashville facility is a modern stand-alone creative space with no detail spared - all to bring artistic visions to life

Nashville, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all creatives, photographers, production, music, and event hosts in and around Nashville: Aura Haus Studio has opened. This Central Nashville modern, spacious studio offers 1,600 square feet of indoor space and a large 3/4 acre outdoor lot, ideally suited for photo and video shoots, podcast interviews, video shoots, brand activations, and business events.

Co-founders/owners Taylor Lewis and Greg Erwin are creatives and artists themselves: Lewis is a commercial photographer and creative director (owner of Aura Haus | ), and Erwin is the drummer for the American indie pop band Saint Motel . As such, they know what's required and appreciated in this space, and they set out to build the space from the ground up with all sorts of unique touches.

“The opening of Aura Haus is the culmination of a dream to bring an elevated artistic and creative space to Nashville, a community full of dreamers and doers,” said Co-founder Taylor Lewis.“This is all about creating community and giving local and outside businesses an exceptional area for production or events. It's a perfect hub for great minds to converge and bring their artistic visions to life, and we can't wait to see the magic created here.”

A MODULAR, CUSTOMIZABLE PRODUCTION SPACE

The thoughtfully developed space boasts a playful fusion of postmodern and mid-century modern vibes, a large white cyc wall, hip decor, and great outdoor space, and is well-equipped to elevate any photo/video shoot or event.

“Aura Haus offers everything that would make a creative process as smooth as possible,” said Co-founder Greg Erwin.“We like to dream big, and know there are a lot of like-minded artists with incredibly cool concepts – this space is for them. And while it's primed for the pros, we wanted to ensure it was attainable for the budding talent.”

If natural light is your thing, they have plenty of it with 3 roll-up garage doors that flood natural light end to end. If dialing in your studio lighting is what you desire, use their pre-lit RGB setup at no extra cost to you. It can be used alone or paired with other lighting of your choice for endless options.

DETAILS, EXTRAS, AND SPECIAL TOUCHES

Added Lewis:“We didn't want to just hit the industry standard for a production studio with basic curtains, empty space, and a bland, rundown seating or lifestyle area. Instead, we made every area shootable, creating an opportunity for our renters to raise their production value and variety for their clients, and for artists to create their best work without spending additional budget on pulling set looks and so on.”

The heart of the studio can be found in their“beauty room,” featuring a hand-cut mirrored wall-to-ceiling spectacle and faux leather curtains. This room is perfect for your glam team. Fully equipped with a light-up full-length mirror and director's chair for hair and makeup, private full bathroom access, a rolling wardrobe rack, foldable tables, and rolling carts dedicated for your glam squad.

The ample outdoor space is excellent for adding more scenes to your shoot, can be used as a staging area or additional event space, and is also perfect for stepping away from your set to get a breath of fresh air.

Aura Haus is located at 1107 Baptist World Center Dr., Nashville, conveniently located in the East Bank, just 10 minutes from downtown Nashville, five minutes from East Nashville, and 15 from Nashville International Airport. Bookings can be made for hourly, daily, or weekly rentals with a rental cost minimum of $175/hour. To book Aura Haus Studio or learn more, visit Aura Haus' page on Peer Space . For a weekly rental, contact Aura Haus for a custom quote. Follow Aura Haus on Instagram at @AURAHAUSSTUDIO .

EDITOR NOTE: Photos of Aura Haus Studio and Founders Taylor Lewis and Greg Erwin can be found here .

