$175,000 Copper Shipment Recovered As Potomac Metals Selects Tive To Combat Cargo Theft

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in and logistics visibility technology, highlights the power of real-time tracking with its new customer story featuring Potomac Metals Inc., a prominent Virginia-based scrap metal recycling company. Faced with escalating risk and losses tied to cargo theft, Potomac Metals adopted Tive's IoT to secure high-value metal shipments-and protect critical assets while in transit.

The metal recycling industry faces significant cost pressures, especially as the value of metals continues to surge. For Potomac Metals, losing a high-value shipment to theft is not only a financial burden-it also disrupts operations. Recently, Potomac Metals successfully recovered a $175,000 stolen copper shipment using Tive Solo 5G trackers. With Tive, Potomac Metals is able to track their expensive cargo in real time, respond immediately to suspicious activity, and prevent the major financial losses caused by theft and delays.

“Tive's mission is to ensure that valuable shipments make it from point A to point B without loss-especially in high-risk environments,” said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO and Founder.“We're thrilled to support Potomac Metals as they leverage real-time visibility to protect their high-value shipments. This is what Tive technology is all about: empowering our customers to take control of their supply chain and minimize potential losses.”

Says Sarah Zwilsky, CEO of Potomac Metals,“Armed with Tive's real-time insights, Potomac Metals has transformed our approach to shipment security and efficiency. This technology empowers us to protect our expensive shipments-and actively recover stolen cargo.”

The Potomac Metals customer story can be viewed on Tive's website . For more information about Potomac Metals, please visit .

About Potomac Metals, Inc.

Potomac Metals (PMI) opened its doors in 1996 in Sterling, Virginia, and is a privately-held independent scrap metal recycling company. The Mid-Atlantic's most versatile recycling company, PMI provides a multitude of services to their commercial, residential, and industrial accounts. They purchase raw scrap metal and process it at their locations to manufacture new tradable commodities to sell to mills, refineries, and end users all over the world. PMI's staff has grown to over 200 employees, and the company operates nine locations throughout Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. Potomac Metals has grown its business by providing their diverse customer base the best service and competitive pricing, which generates long term relationships.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 850 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Progra reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .

