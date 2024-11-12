Lisbon Hosts Groundbreaking International Conference On Breast Cancer In Young Women

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First BCYW Conference: Start of Global Dialogs among HealthCare Professionals, Patients, Survivors, and Young Women

BCYWF and CUF on BCYW: In-between Scientific Sessions

BCYWF and CUF Conference on BCYW: In Progress Scientific Sessions

Global Experts Tackling Surge in Breast Cancer Among Young Women: The BCYW Foundation Roadmap Paves the Path Forward

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Conference on Young Women's Breast Cancer and was held in Lisbon on Oct 29-30, organized by the Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) Foundation and the CUF Portugal .The two-day event gathered around 250 participants, including top breast cancer experts, healthcare professionals, survivors, and advocates from 14 countries. The discussions were lively, with attendees asking unconventional, insightful questions and sharing ideas to overcome the current limitations.Additional highlights included talks by global pioneers in medicine and innovation, Nobel Laureate Professor Aaron Ciechanover, and Astronaut Dr. Larry DeLucas, who shared path-changing new ideas on science and medicine, aligning with the BCYW Foundation's mission to support advanced research.The conference was a resounding success, raising much-needed awareness about the unique challenges young women face with breast cancer. Topics covered included potential risk factors, prevention, and strategies to ensure early detection and better quality of life - all core components of women's empowerment.Leading actress Sofia Ribeiro emphasized the need for emotional support while crowned Miss World Portugal 2025 Maria Amélia Baptista underscored the urgency of spreading awareness among younger women.Experts at the conference shared alarming projections: the incidence of breast cancer in young women is expected to rise significantly until 2040, with the average diagnosis age being just 33.6 years. Many women who will be diagnosed by 2040 are currently teenagers, underscoring the need for immediate action.Global ambassadors and speakers from countries such as the USA, Canada, Israel, India, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Japan, Singapore, Ireland, Australia, Oman, UAE, and Estonia vowed to return these crucial messages to their communities.Discussions focused on the biological factors of breast cancer in young women, new treatment options, and the unique challenges these patients face, including fertility, career impacts, and mental health concerns.The international event also covered the biology of breast cancer in young women, updates on treatment, clinical trials, and the unique challenges these patients face, including fertility, career, and emotional well-being. The BCYW Foundation and experts highlighted the urgent need for targeted research and improved care to tackle the increasing number of cases among young women.About BCYW Foundation:The BCYW Foundation is dedicated to addressing the growing issue of breast cancer in young women through targeted advanced research, education, advocacy, and outreach. BCYWF's mission is to save lives by empowering young women with the knowledge and resources they need to detect, prevent, and fight breast cancer. The BCYW Foundation International visionary team includes breast cancer doctors, scientists, advocates, BCYW survivors, non-governmental organizations, and global ambassadors for +26 countries with its awareness material in 13 International languages and examples of inspiring, bi-lingual survivor stories of brave breast cancer survivors in 6 languages.

Rakesh Kumar, Ph.D., Founder

Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.