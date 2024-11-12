SMS360 Expands Global Presence With New Spain Office, Enhancing Support For LATAM Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Management Systems, Inc. (SMS), a leading provider of EHS & compliance solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Spain. This strategic move underscores SMS360 's commitment to supporting the Latin American (LATAM) region by offering services and resources in Spanish, included at no additional cost for all our clients.For years, SMS360 has been dedicated to providing our enterprise clients with a comprehensive safety management system available in multiple languages. With the launch of our Spanish services, we are making a significant leap forward in our commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. This initiative allows us to better serve our Spanish-speaking clients across various industries, including waste management, energy, and construction.At the forefront of this initiative is Iker Santamaria Snyder, who joined SMS360 in January of 2024, as a Health, Safety, and Compliance Specialist. With extensive knowledge of regulations and safety standards relevant to South American countries, Iker is uniquely positioned to lead this effort and strengthen SMS360's presence in the LATAM market. This initiative will allow SMS to better support US-based clients who have a largely Spanish-speaking workforce.“We are thrilled to welcome Iker to our team at SMS,” said Christien Ducker, CEO and Founder of SMS, Inc.“His wealth of experience in safety and compliance, along with his understanding of the specific needs of Spanish-speaking clients, makes him an invaluable asset as we enhance our services for the LATAM region. Offering our system in Spanish at no extra cost is a key part of our commitment to making safety and compliance accessible to all.”The new Spain office will serve as a hub for SMS360's efforts to engage with and support businesses in the LATAM region. This expansion will allow us to offer effective training, resources, and solutions tailored to the unique compliance challenges faced by organizations in the area.About Safety Management Systems, Inc.Founded in 2016, Safety Management Systems, Inc. is the pioneer of premium EHS software for the waste, port terminal, energy, manufacturing, fleet, and construction industries. Our mission is to ensure workplace compliance and foster a culture where all employees return home safely. With the introduction of Spanish support as part of our system at no additional cost, we aim to empower businesses in the LATAM region with the necessary tools and knowledge to enhance their safety programs. Book a free consultation or contact Iker Santamaria Snyder at +1 203-524-8787 or ....

