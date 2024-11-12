How ‘Slow Shopping’ Will Affect Holiday Spending

( MENAFN - SWNS Digital) By Marie // SWNS NEWS COPY Americans are not holding back on holiday spending this year – but they are taking a more deliberate approach to the purchases they make, according to new research. The study of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday, revealed the growing trend of "slow shopping," with nearly three [...]

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.