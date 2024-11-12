KUMA Kengo: " Architecture’s return to Nature "

(MENAFN- AllDetails) The Embassy of Japan in Greece, in collaboration with LAMDA Development, hosted award-winning Japanese architect KUMA Kengo recently, at The Ellinikon Experience Centre. The event was part of the activities for "2024: Year of Culture and Tourism Japan and Greece" and the "Talks" pillar of "The Ellinikon Moments" institution.



The event was graced with the presence of the Ambassador of Japan to Greece, Mr. Koichi Ito, who in his speech stated: “Tonight's lecture by Mr KUMA Kengo, is one of the highlights in a series of events celebrating the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries this year, which has been designated as the Year of Culture and Tourism between Japan and Greece."



Earlier that day, as part of the collaboration, The Ellinikon Experience Centre hosted a roundtable discussion with architecture students from Japan and Greece. The participants presented the results of the educational workshops “Material Cultures: Creating with Wood and Stone”, organised by the Embassy of Japan with the support of Alberta Shipmanagement and Kuma Lab. These workshops, held consecutively in Japan and Greece, were coordinated by Mr. KUMA Kengo, Professor Emeritus at the University of Tokyo and founder of the architectural firm Kengo Kuma & Associates, and Dr. Vassilis Ganiatsas, Professor at the School of Architecture of the National Technical University of Athens. Organisational guidance was provided by Mr. TOSHIKI Hirano, Project Assistant Professor, Kuma Lab, University of Tokyo and Mr. Aris Kafantaris, Chief Project Manager, Kengo Kuma & Associates Tokyo.



On behalf of LAMDA Development, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Sissy Iliopoulou, expressed gratitude in her opening remarks to the Embassy of Japan in Greece and all those involved for their cooperation in preparing and executing these highly successful events hosted at The Ellinikon Experience Centre. She also highlighted the company's special collaboration with KUMA Kengo and his architectural firm Kengo Kuma & Associates, which is responsible for designing LAMDA Development's Riviera Galleria, the first high-end commercial destination located in the Agios Kosmas Marina.



In his inspiring talk titled, " Architecture’s return to Nature ", KUMA Kengo emphasized the importance of cultural exchange as a catalyst for the creation of new ideas, and of course new architecture expressions. Through examples from his projects across Japan, Europe and America, KUMA Kengo demonstrated his commitment to incorporating local materials and construction techniques in each development. He explained that this approach fosters a unique form of cultural exchange, resulting in spaces that are both original and intimate. KUMA Kengo also shared that through his work in Greece in recent years, he has discovered many similarities between Greece and Japan, particularly in their shared appreciation for nature and architecture that emerges organically from the landscape.



The “Talk”, which was also livestreamed via The Ellinikon's YouTube channel, was attended by the Secretary General of Tourism Policy and Development of the Ministry of Tourism, Mrs. Koutsoukou, as well as officials from the Ministry of Culture, representatives of the local government, educational and cultural institutions, architectural firms and media.



The full “Talk” is available here.



The Ellinikon Moments | Talks

Through "The Ellinikon Moments" platform, LAMDA Development hosts a series of talks and events designed to highlight the rich history and culture of The Ellinikon area.





