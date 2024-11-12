PUBG MOBILE and Spacetoon bring an immersive laser tag experience during Riyadh Season 2024

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI, 12 October 2024 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games, will work together with Spacetoon, an international and entertainment conglomerate directed to families, to bring an immersive, real-world experience of PUBG Mobile to the Boulevard City area, one of the most important destinations of the Riyadh Season.

The collaboration will result in an immersive on-ground laser tag battle experience, which will be set during the entire Riyadh Season 2024 in Blvd City. This partnership between PUBG MOBILE fans, professionals, and novices, along with the public has brought the experience to life since October 13th.

The experience, set alongside the theme of PUBG MOBILE’s iconic gameplay, will allow 24 players to compete in 4 classic and well-known landscapes within the game, such as harbor, desert, forest, and prison. Participating players also stand a chance to win prizes, such as PUBG MOBILE UC cards and pins inspired by PUBG MOBILE badges.

This collaboration is showcased in an interactive video that brings the electrifying laser tag experience to life, allowing fans to dive into the action.

"We are excited to partner with Spacetoon to bring PUBG MOBILE into the real world," said Joe Zoghbi, Publishing Lead, Level Infinite MENA, Tencent Games Global. "Through this partnership, we aim to bring to our players a real-life experience of playing PUBG MOBILE, while also providing a platform to get a first-hand experience of what the game is all about. Riyadh Season, one of the most iconic festivals in the kingdom, is the ideal grounds for this activity and we look forward to seeing players, new and old alike, coming together for a good time.”

Commenting on this, Ahmad Weiss, the General Manager of Spacetoon Entertainment said that: “The resounding success of PUBG Mobile and its ability to continuously attract millions of players worldwide has proven that it's more than just a game. Transforming such a beloved game into a real-world experience was an ambitious goal, but through our close collaboration and incredible synergy with Tencent team, we've successfully created a highly immersive and detailed environment that visitors will immediately notice upon entering this world”

Book your ticket now to join the thrill and be part of this exciting thrilling experience.





MENAFN12112024007469016123ID1108876575