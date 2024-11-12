THE RED SEA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS 2024 FILMS IN COMPETITION

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Jeddah – 11 November 2024 – The Red Sea International Festival (RSIFF) has announced details of this year’s selection of films screening in its Red Sea: Competition strand, the projects which will vie for the coveted Yusr Awards.



The Competition values all cinematic forms, from narrative to animation and documentary, featuring films from Asia, Africa, and across the Arab world. Mahdi Fleifel’s To A Land Unknown will have its MENA premiere, a powerful drama that traces the heartbreaking story of two Palestinian refugees stranded in Athens that received funding from RSIFF. Also debuting as MENA premieres are Sima’s Song directed by Afghan filmmaker Roya Sadat, a drama that explores the evolution of women's rights during the Russian occupation in the 1970s, and Indian director Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon, a critically acclaimed comedy based on the true story of a group of amateur filmmakers who come together to create a film that honors their city.



The strand presents challenging cinematic works with innovative filmmaking and great storytelling by emerging and established voices, including the Red Sea FF-funded To Kill A Mongolian Horse by Xiaoxuan Jiang, a film that examines the profound bond between humans and horses in Mongolian culture and addresses themes of gentrification and rapid societal change. Also screening in its MENA premiere is narrative feature Moon, directed by Iraqi-Austrian filmmaker Kurdwin Ayub, which follows a former mixed martial arts champion in Austria who, looking for a fresh start, jumps at an unexpected offer to go to Jordan to train three teenage daughters of a dazzlingly rich family living in an isolated mansion.



Antoine Khalife, Director of Arab Programme and Film Classics, said: “We’re bringing some of the most exciting films from across the Arab world, Asia and Africa to our New Home of Cinema, which all in some way speak themselves to the theme of home - from displacement to exploration, the quotidian to the existential are explored in this selection. This year, we’re also celebrating the revival of Egyptian cinema across our Programme, and we’re proud to be featuring two projects from Egypt Snow White and Seeking Haven For Mr. Rambo in our Competition strand – both of these represent the exciting future of filmmaking in Egypt.”



Kaleem Aftab, Director of International Programme, added: “Our Feature Competition for 2024 highlights the breadth of creativity from across our key regions, spotlighting filmmaking from a range of backgrounds and creating a truly varied slate with something for everyone. The Programme is an embodiment of our aim to create a point of connection between these regions at our festival and a platform for voices from these rich and varied cultures of cinema, and we’re look forward to celebrating this exceptional filmmaking in Jeddah.”



The fourth edition of the Red Sea IFF, running in Jeddah from December 5th - 14th, provides a unique and powerful platform for celebrating film, connecting cultures, and expanding horizons by welcoming stories from all walks of life. Core ideas of resilience, connection, and unity are manifested in this year’s theme of Home, which illuminates the vast tapestry of the human experience through film.





