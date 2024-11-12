Madayn celebrates graduation of 30 F&B specialists in Raysut Industrial City

(MENAFN- Madayn) The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, represented by Industrial Innovation Academy and Raysut Industrial City, has successfully concluded the capacity-building programme for the Food and Beverage (F&B) sector. The event, which was held under the auspices of His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), marked the graduation of 30 F&B specialists.

The event also featured the signing of an agreement between OQ and the Industrial Innovation Academy, aimed at supporting five innovative products developed by the programme’s participants. This collaboration will focus on laboratory testing, refining branding strategies, and redesigning packaging to meet international quality standards. Additionally, an exhibition was held on the sidelines of the event to showcase the products, which are inspired by the abundant products and natural resources of Dhofar Governorate, such as coconut, frankincense, cheese and dairy products.

Eng. Abdulqadir bin Salim Al Balushi, Director General of Raysut Industrial City, highlighted the industrial city’s commitment to one of Madayn’s core objectives which is encouraging private sector involvement in sustainable economic and social development. Al Balushi explained that the capacity-building programme in the F&B sector is designed to directly support entrepreneurs, innovators, and SMEs in Dhofar Governorate by equipping them with the required skills and knowledge to grow and expand their businesses in alignment with international standards.

This programme is part of Madayn’s ongoing efforts to enhance national competencies in the knowledge economy through a series of training courses developed in collaboration with various global organisations including the World Packaging Organisation, National Registry of Food Safety Professionals, and the Global Innovation Management Institute in the United States.

Al Balushi further noted that the programme brought together international experts to train participants in key areas such as innovation, packaging, manufacturing, branding, and digital marketing. Over the course of the programme, the experts focused on three main pillars: enabling participants to understand and apply innovation tools, advancing the development of their initial products, and guiding them in commercialising their innovations through effective marketing tools.

The programme’s participants were awarded four accredited certifications: a Level-1 Innovation Certificate from the Global Innovation Management Institute in the United States, a certification from the World Packaging Organisation, a certification from the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals, and a certificate of ‘Industrial Innovation Specialist in the F&B sector’ from the Industrial Innovation Academy.









