The Sharjah Co-Op Society Onboards MoEngage to Personalize Customer Experiences with Automation

(MENAFN- MoEngage) UAE, November 12, 2024: MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, announced its partnership with the UAE’s retail pioneer, Sharjah Co-Operative Society. Leveraging MoEngage’s capabilities, Sharjah Co-Operative Society aims to unify customer data from multiple sources into one platform, and launch personalized campaigns across online and offline channels in an effort to build superior customer experiences and enrich the customer’s lives.



The brand’s primary aim was to unify its MarTech stack to leverage customer insights from various channels and build an omnichannel strategy that amplifies the brand, product, and value offerings. The brand also saw massive information inflow from its loyalty program and revamped app. With an intelligent Customer Engagement Platform, Sharjah Co-Operative Society is now able to unify all customer data and leverage these insights to build personalized customer journeys.



One of the primary goals for Sharjah Co-Operative Society was to optimize engagement on digital channels and seamlessly connect both offline and online data and engagement. They were looking for a MarTech platform with proven expertise in omnichannel retail engagement, and MoEngage was the natural choice among all the others the brand evaluated.



“With the deep understanding the MoEngage team showed of our unique use cases and their hyper-personalization capabilities, we felt like it was a perfect fit. We are also excited about MoEngage’s AI capabilities in segmentation and content creation. We strongly believe that serving our community and adding value to the customer’s life is the key to our collective success. This collaboration with MoEngage will help us stay true to this belief by providing highly personalized customer experiences and better serve our community.” stated Umesh Chopra, Market Intelligence Head, Sharjah Co-Op Society.



Shedding more light on the future possibilities this partnership unlocks, Kunal Badiani, Regional VP - Middle East, Africa and Turkey, MoEngage, stated, “Being a leader in a space as competitive and rapidly evolving as retail and grocery is a massive feat, especially when the brand is scaling up so rapidly. We’re glad to be able to provide Sharjah Co-Operative Society with actionable insights across the customers' lifecycle and help them in their journey to enrich every customer’s life.







MENAFN12112024006574014299ID1108876560