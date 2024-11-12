Aleph expands strategic partnership with Reddit into MENA to engage advertisers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt

(MENAFN- Publsh) Dubai, November 11, 2024. Aleph, a global network of digital experts and technology driven solutions that enables the growth of the digital ecosystem, is strengthening its partnership with Reddit to support the growth of advertisers and agencies across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.



The expansion into the Middle East and Gulf Region comes after Aleph's successful launch and expansion of Reddit into Central Europe as well as Central Asia and Asia Pacific region (APAC). The thriving partnership between Aleph and Reddit strengthens Reddit’s growing international sales team connecting local advertisers across 29 markets.



Reddit is a community of communities, with over 100,000 communities dedicated to every interest, hobby, and passion. This makes Reddit a natural home for advertisers looking to connect with audiences in highly relevant and engaged contexts. The rich conversations happening across these communities create an ideal environment for brands to reach people when they’re actively seeking out information.



Aleph’s role is to create and grow markets for major platforms across the digital advertising ecosystem. With dedicated sales and support teams who are often on-the-ground in market, Aleph enables major platforms to expand into new markets and reach local advertisers.



“As Reddit continues its international growth, extending our collaboration with Aleph in the Middle East is key to bringing our mission of community and empowerment to this dynamic market,” said Brandon Pierce, Head of Global Ads Partnerships. “Strong local partnerships with teams that truly understand regional nuances ensure we’re helping advertisers connect authentically with our highly engaged audiences.”



“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Reddit. Our strong presence and reputation in the market, particularly in the dynamic MENA and Gulf region, have fostered the growth of such valuable partnerships, for which we are incredibly grateful” said Aleph MENAT Managing Director, Mohamed Megahed. “The expansion of Reddit’s sales team into the MENA region empowers our local teams, equipped with extensive experience, to create exciting advertising opportunities for businesses across diverse sectors. This enables them to forge meaningful connections with Reddit users both within their local market and on a global scale.”







