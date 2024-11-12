Barnes & Noble College Announces Strategic Partnership With Syracuse University

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, (NYSE: BNED) company, today announced it has entered into a partnership agreement with Syracuse University to manage all course materials, retail and operations for the University's Campus Store. Prior to the new partnership, the Campus Store and in-venue athletics retail were self-operated by the University. Barnes & Noble College will begin transitioning store operations in November and continue through the end of the calendar year.

“We are excited to welcome Barnes & Noble College to Syracuse University and look forward to our partnership,” says John Papazoglou, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Syracuse University.“Their expertise will be invaluable as the University continues to focus on delivering affordable, accessible course materials to its students and making sure they have what they need to excel in the classroom.”

“We couldn't be more excited to partner with a world-class institution like Syracuse University to manage all course materials, retail and e-commerce operations for the University's Campus Store,” said Jonathan Shar, Chief Executive Officer, Barnes & Noble Education.“Barnes & Noble College will transform the Campus Store into a destination that delivers best-in-class omni-channel retail experiences and provide course material solutions that underscore our commitment to removing barriers to access, improving affordability and enhancing student academic outcomes.”

Through Barnes & Noble College's unique commitment to introducing innovative solutions for colleges and universities, and maintaining unparalleled service and support, BNC aims to enhance the experiences and value offered to customers while helping partner institutions achieve their highest-priority goals. Key benefits for the Syracuse University campus community will include:



COURSE MATERIALS & ACADEMIC SOLUTIONS



Enhanced access, convenience and affordability for students: BNC will offer students and faculty access to the largest assortment of course materials across print, digital and OER formats, including the industry's most advanced and recommended digital e-reader; with more than 2.3 million digital titles; access to the nation's largest inventory of affordable, high-quality used textbooks and a flexible rental program with the most expansive title list in the industry. Syracuse will also have access to BNC's affordable access programs, First Day ® and First Day® Complet , which ensure students have their course materials before the first day of class, resulting in better student outcomes and significant savings.

Simplified course material management for faculty and administration: Syracuse faculty and academic leadership will have access to BNC's Adoption & Insights Portal (AIP), allowing them to easily research, evaluate and choose from a wide range of affordable course materials, along with 24-hour support. The portal offers faculty a simplified and efficient adoption process, and the University's academic leadership the ability to view real-time adoption rates and submission progress at the school or departmental level.

REIMAGINED RETAIL



Unparalleled merchandise assortment: Through BNC's strategic partnership with Fanatics and Lids, global leaders in collegiate licensed merchandise, BNC will offer an expanded and elevated assortment of Syracuse apparel, and gifts, including Syracuse University's sideline partner Nike, and leading brands including Champion, '47 Brand, Vineyard Vines, Tommy Bahama, Peter Millar and more.

Exclusive collections will be introduced, including collaborations with Mitchell & Ness in partnership with Carmelo Anthony and iconic storytelling brand Ebbets Field Flannels. Both represent the first commitments to an exciting assortment that honors Syracuse's unique history and community.

Collegiate collaborations : BNC, Lids and Fanatics have been behind many of the largest collegiate releases of the last 12 months, including collaborations with Cactus Jack, Lululemon, Stoney Clover Lane, Faherty and Eric Emanuel, and will look to introduce similar collections at Syracuse University.

Unified omnichannel experiences : Syracuse students, families, alumni, faculty and fans will experience a seamless omnichannel shopping and service experience, leveraging advanced e-commerce capabilities and in-store technologies - all uniquely personalized to Syracuse University. Syracuse Athletics : BNC will support Syracuse Athletics by leveraging trend-setting products and innovative promotional campaigns to maximize Orange fans' experiences. The Campus Store, JMA Wireless Dome and Game-Day pop-up shops, operated by BNC, will be the destination for Syracuse-branded products, including apparel, gifts and accessories.



"We are extremely pleased to bring an expansive portfolio of collegiate merchandise to the Syracuse University community, blending fan-favorite brands and exclusive collections that honor the rich history of Syracuse,” said Alicia Wickler, Chief Merchant for Lids U.“With innovative collaborations and a unified omnichannel approach, we look forward to serving students, alumni and fans in fresh and exciting ways."

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, operates 657 campus stores and their unique school-branded e-commerce sites and serves nearly six million college students and faculty nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College's campus retail services and academic solutions, visit .



ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services, academic solutions, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better and smarter world. For more information, visit .

ABOUT SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY

Syracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with over 200 customizable majors closes the gap between education and action, so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we're a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals and impact beyond what's possible. For more information, visit syracuse.edu .

