Winxvideo AI V3.8 Unveils Powerful AI Noise Suppression For Crystal-Clear Audio

Digiarty Software released Winxvideo AI V3.8, featuring a new AI noise suppression tool to remove background noise from and files.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digiarty Software Inc., a leading developer of innovative multimedia software, today announced the release of Winxvideo AI V3.8 . This update introduces a groundbreaking AI-powered noise suppression feature, empowering users to effortlessly eliminate unwanted noise from video and audio files for pristine audio quality.

Winxvideo AI V3.8 harnesses sophisticated deep learning and adaptive noise reduction algorithms to remove unwanted sounds from audio and video files. It intelligently identifies and eliminates a wide range of noise including wind, electronic hiss, microphone hum, animal sounds, and background chatter. The desired audio remains intact while the unwanted noise is seamlessly removed. This significantly improves audio quality and creates a more immersive listening experience, making it ideal for podcasters, vloggers, speech creators, musicians and more.

“We are excited to expand Winxvideo AI's capabilities with the introduction of AI noise suppression,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty.“Our goal is to make AI-powered media processing accessible to everyone. With this new feature, users can easily achieve professional-quality results without the need for complex audio editing software.”

Key Highlights of Winxvideo AI's Noise Suppression:

- Intelligent Noise Detection: Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, Winxvideo AI V3.8 accurately identifies and isolates noise sources, ensuring precise noise reduction without compromising the integrity of the desired audio content.

- Comprehensive Noise Removal: Effectively eliminates a wide range of noise types, including wind noise, electronic hiss, microphone hum, animal sounds, and background chatter, resulting in crystal-clear audio.

- Efficient Batch Processing: Process multiple audio/video files simultaneously, saving time and effort for enhanced productivity.

- Extensive Format Support: Compatible with a wide range of video and audio formats like FLAC, MP3, WAV etc., ensuring versatility and flexibility.

- Unrestricted Processing: Process files of any size or duration without limitations. No complex operations or parameter settings.

Additional Updates in Version 3.8

Winxvideo AI V3.8 not only introduces powerful noise suppression but also addresses other significant issues.

- Enhanced Downloading Experience: Ensures smoother downloads and prevents issues with silent videos from Tubetv.

- Improved Background Fusion: Optimizes the background fusion algorithm for enhanced face restoration, resulting in more natural and realistic results.

A Comprehensive AI-powered Multimedia Toolkit

Winxvideo AI has evolved from its roots as WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe into a comprehensive AI-powered multimedia toolkit over the past year. With two major updates this year, it has expanded and optimized its AI models for superior image and video enhancement , added Fast Mode for fast processing, and introduced features like old photo restoration.

Now the latest addition of AI-driven audio noise reduction completes its all-in-one solution for creators. These continuous upgrades strengthen Winxvideo AI's position as the leader in AI-powered content editing tools, delivering professional-quality results across all media formats. Experience the innovative features of Winxvideo AI.

- Video Enhancement: Upscale low-resolution videos, reduce noise and blur, stabilize shaky footage, and increase frame rates for smoother playback.

- Image Enhancement : Enhance image quality, restore old photos, colorize black and white images, and upscale images to high resolutions for stunning visual results.

- Audio Enhancement: Remove unwanted noise from videos and audio files for a clean listening experience.

- Video Editing and Conversion: Effortlessly convert, compress, record, download, and edit videos with ease, streamlining the multimedia workflow.

Pricing and Availability

Experience the power of AI-driven video and image enhancement, including cutting-edge audio noise suppression, with a Winxvideo AI lifetime license for only $39.95 (regularly $69.95). Don't miss this early bird limited-time offer to revolutionize your media editing and conversion workflow. Upgrade to unlock the new features at free-update

About Digiarty Software Inc.

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, Aiarty, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page:

Bella Brown

Digiarty Software

