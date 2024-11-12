US United And Genesee County Sheriff's Office Expand Unity Nationwide This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- US United , a nonprofit organization that is building a movement to equip Americans with the power to reunite the country, is expanding its annual Holiday Spectacular from four participating counties to a dozen. On December 14th, in partnership with Sheriff Chris Swanson , the Genesee County Sheriff's Office in Flint, Michigan, and founding sponsor Kroger, US United is collaborating with sheriff's offices nationwide – from Birmingham to Pittsburgh, Houston to Washington DC – to bring joy and support to over 4,000 families in need this holiday season.

Key Highlights of the US United Holiday Spectacular:

- Support for Community-Nominated Families: Hundreds of deserving families in each participating community will receive custom gift bundles. Families will be nominated by schools, hospitals, religious groups, other charities and law enforcement.

- Holiday Necessities and Problem Solving: Nominated families receive holiday boxes filled with essential items donated by our collaborators at Kroger and dozens of local businesses. Additionally, sheriffs take the time to ask people what they really need to have a joyous holiday. We meet these challenges, from missed car payments to broken appliances to holes in a roof, with funds raised and services contributed by our donors.

- Community and Police Join Together in Service: The event fosters a strong bond between law enforcement and the community, promoting understanding, trust and unity.

- Volunteer Power: On Friday, December 13th, community volunteers and law enforcement officers will pack the holiday boxes together, creating a moment of connection and community building.

- Delivering Joy: On December 14th, community members and law enforcement will spend the day delivering the boxes directly to families, providing gifts, emotional support and the human connection we all need, especially around the holidays.

“The Holiday Spectacular is a testament to the strength forged when the community and law enforcement work together. We started in Flint back in 2020, and are grateful and excited to see the concept growing to new communities across the country every year. By providing essential resources, compassion, and acts of service to support families in need, we can all demonstrate the power of unity in action,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, co-founder of US United.

“US United is building a movement for unity by empowering Americans with the tools to bridge the divides that have polarized us. And after this election season, bringing people moments of joy and human connection is an imperative. Whether it's delivering hundreds of“Blessing Boxes” filled with household necessities donated by our collaborators at Kroger and others, or helping out with a missed car payment or paying for a critical roof repair, we are changing lives. And when dozens of community members and Sheriff's deputies deliver hugs and cheers at your front door, we're reminded that sometimes the greatest gift doesn't come in a box at all,” said Adam Mizel, Executive Director and co-founder, US United.

2024 US United Holiday Spectacular Participating Communities:

- Genesee County, MI / Flint

- Bernalillo County, NM / Albuquerque

- Buncombe, NC / Asheville (special Holiday Spectacular post-hurricane delivery)

- Fayette County, PA / Pittsburgh (40 miles)

- Harris County, TX / Houston

- Jefferson County, AL / Birmingham

- Mecklenberg County, NC / Charlotte

- Milwaukee County, WI / Milwaukee

- Roanoke City, VA / Roanoke

- Sandusky County, OH / Fremont

- Washington DC

- Wood County, OH / Bowling Green

About US United

US United is a movement for unity that equips Americans with the tools needed to reunite their country. A non-profit media collective, we make the idea of unity in America tangible by taking people out of their bubbles and connecting them across culture, communities and different experiences. Whether through our monthly virtual town hall-style 30 For US gatherings, our social media communities sharing stories of unity and creating a space for civil discourse, sports and music-centered live events, or community giving days like the Holiday Spectacular, US United is committed to bringing moments and opportunities for unity to all Americans. Take the Unity Pledge and join the movement at us-united.

This program was financially assisted by The Kroger Co. Foundation.

Kelly Vogt Campbell

Intuitive Communications for US United

...

