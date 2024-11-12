Qatar’s Emir carries out cabinet reshuffle

(MENAFN) Qatar’s Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, carried out a significant cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, appointing six new ministers to key positions. Among the major changes, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was appointed as the new deputy prime and minister of state for defense affairs. This appointment reflects Qatar’s continued focus on strengthening its defense capabilities and leadership in government.



In another notable move, Lolwah Al-Khater, who has previously served as Qatar's minister of state for international cooperation, was named the new education minister. Her appointment signals a shift in the country's educational policies, as she takes on the role of overseeing the development and improvement of Qatar's education system at a time of major political and economic changes.



The reshuffle also saw changes in several other ministries, including the appointments of new ministers for health, commerce, social development, and transport. These adjustments come as part of a broader effort by Qatar to refine its governmental structure and enhance the efficiency of its public services, ensuring the country remains competitive and adaptable in a rapidly changing world.



This cabinet reshuffle followed closely behind a significant political development in Qatar, as voters recently participated in a referendum on a set of constitutional amendments. These amendments included the controversial decision to replace legislative elections for the Shura Council with appointed roles, signaling a shift in Qatar’s political landscape. The timing of the reshuffle suggests that the country is moving towards implementing these changes and consolidating power within the cabinet.

