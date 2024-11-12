The Beltone Hearing Care Foundation Celebrates 10 Years Of Empowering Ears With 'Hear For The Holidays' Hearing Aid Giveaway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Named by Newsweek as one of America's Best of the Best in Hearing Care for 2024, Beltone continues its dedication to patients by giving away a set of hearing each day in December through its charitable foundation.

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024

Beltone Hearing Care Foundation , a 501(c)(3) charity established by

Beltone , proudly announces its

'Hear for the Holidays' hearing aid giveaway , celebrating a decade of commitment to improving lives through the gift of better hearing. From November 1 to December 31, 2024, Beltone welcomes nominations for deserving individuals who could benefit from a brand-new set of Beltone hearing aids, provided at no cost – including zero application fee. The Beltone Foundation will gift a set of hearing aids every day in December.

Beltone's Hear for the Holidays Hearing Aid Giveaway

Recognized by Newsweek as one of

America's Best of the Best in Hearing Care

for 2024, Beltone remains dedicated to its mission of putting patients first. Beltone aims to spread holiday cheer and improve the lives of those with hearing loss so they can experience what matters most to them this holiday season. To be considered for the hearing aid giveaway, individuals must complete a free hearing screening at a participating Beltone location and have a minimum hearing loss of 25dB.

To submit a nomination, please visit



For the past 10 years, the Beltone Foundation has been providing Beltone hearing aids to eligible individuals and organizations who may not be able to afford the cost of hearing devices. Founded in 2014, the Beltone Foundation has made a profound impact by donating over 6,800 hearing aids at no cost, changing countless lives without any application or service fees.

"Hearing is our connection to the world in a way that no other sense can replicate. At Beltone, we are dedicated to improving hearing for everyone. While we serve our patients daily, we understand that many still lack access to essential hearing care. That's why we created the Beltone Foundation, and we're proud to celebrate a decade of transforming lives with our 'Hear for the Holidays' initiative." –

David Molella, President of Beltone North America

Why Hearing Matters During the Holidays:



Enhanced Communication:

Hearing enhances communication and strengthens relationships, making gatherings more enjoyable and inclusive.



Enjoyment of Holiday Music:

Hearing allows individuals to appreciate festive music and carols, adding to the holiday spirit.



Participation in Traditions:

Being able to hear enables full participation in holiday traditions, such as storytelling and games.



Emotional Well-Being:

Good hearing contributes to overall happiness and reduces feelings of isolation during the festive season.

Safety Awareness:

Hearing helps individuals stay aware of their surroundings, ensuring safety in busy holiday environments.

Join Beltone in making a difference in someone's life this holidays season. Submit your nomination by December 31, 2024, by visiting

.

About Beltone

Recognized by Newsweek & USA TODAY as one of America's Best Hearing Retailers and named as one of Forbes Best Employers, Beltone has been a trusted leader in the hearing care industry for over 80 years, providing reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids. With approximately 1,200 locations nationwide, our local offices provide personalized service, and our hearing care professionals receive extensive training to provide the best care. As part of the GN Group, Beltone focuses on the needs of our patients through innovative hearing technologies and our "Independent Together" promise to our network. Visit us at

Beltone

and connect with us on

LinkedIn .

Media contact:

Lauren Dickerson

[email protected]

224-382-1561

SOURCE Beltone

