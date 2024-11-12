Interior Designer Lisa Staprans Unveils Debut Novel, Soul Of Design: A Transformative Exploration Of Home And Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In Lisas's debut novel, "Soul of Design", she delves deeper into the true capabilities of design and how profoundly we are affected by our surroundings, educating people about neuro-aesthetics.

Lisa Staprans is the design director & CEO of luxury firm, Staprans Design. She has over 25 years of interior design experience, working on high-profile, residential, and commercial projects around the country,.

Groundbreaking new book, "Soul of Design" A Transformative Exploration of Home and Wellness" weaving the spiritual and the scientific worlds together, and is avaiable now everywhere books are sold.

As Staprans eloquently states, "For what is a home really, but our soul's residence in the outer world?" In her book, she invites us to embark on a transformative journey that celebrates the intersection of beauty, science, and spirituality.

At Staprans Design, we create interiors that embrace, energize and soothe in a sublime way. We support the idea that form and function need to reinforce each other. A space must evoke positive emotions through the beauty and comfort it exudes.

Groundbreaking new book, Soul of Design by esteemed designer Lisa Staprans invites readers to rediscover the essence of home as the sanctuary of the soul.

- Author and Award-winning, luxury Interior Designer Lisa StapransPORTOLA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In her groundbreaking new book, "Soul of Design," A Transformative Exploration of Home and Wellness , esteemed interior designer Lisa Staprans invites readers on a journey to rediscover the essence of home as the sanctuary of the soul. Spanning 240 pages, this exquisite book is set to revolutionize our understanding of the profound connection between design, spirituality, and well-being.Award-winning, Interior Designer Lisa Staprans, founder of luxury design firm, Staprans Designs, shared,“I am beyond thrilled to debut my new book, 'Soul of Design' and I can't wait for our design community and fellow design enthusiasts to enjoy my journey. This book is very personal to me. And the storyline is largely based on my own storytelling that at its core, delves into the fundamental question, for 'What truly defines the home.”Lisa Staprans is the design director and CEO of Staprans Design, boasting over three decades of experience in the world of interior design. Her visionary approach has garnered acclaim from clients and industry peers alike, earning her numerous awards from the American Institute of Architects.Lisa Staprans' "Soul of Design" marks her debut as an author, solidifying her reputation as a leading voice in the neuroscience of beauty. Lisa's beautifully crafted book, masterfully blends scientific inquiry, and stunning visual imagery, and reveals how design can transcend mere aesthetics. To become a vehicle for self-expression, healing, and nurturing, gives answers to essential questions we all face, as well as how we benefit through the growth of the human experience.In Lisas's book, "Soul of Design", she delves deeper into the true capabilities of design and how profoundly we are affected by our surroundings, educating people about neuro-aesthetics. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, she understood that the environment where she received her treatments would influence her healing journey, so she took steps to ensure that her chemotherapy space was beautiful and healing.Drawing upon insights from both the spiritual and scientific realms, Lisa explores a diverse range of topics, from the transformative power of ritual to the latest findings in neuroscience. Through meticulous research and profound introspection, she emerges as the preeminent advocate for the neuroscience of beauty, offering readers a deeper understanding of the profound impact of design on our lives.Lori Weitzner, a product and textile designer, and author of the book Ode to Color, The Ten Essential Palettes for Living and Design, shared, "I loved Lisa's story and learning more about her journey. Hearing such a powerful message from a breast cancer survivor and seeing how all of her beautiful interiors not only create environments that are impactful, but can also be life changing." Lori added,“What sets Lisa apart from others who speak on the topic of science and healing, is her personal journey, and the recovery she has experienced. I think it would be safe to say it's where design and wellness meet.”Nestled amidst the serene landscapes of Northern California's hills and redwood forests, "Soul of Design" is more than just a book-it's a testament to Staprans' unparalleled expertise and visionary approach to design. Collaborating with artisans, furniture makers, and architects, she creates layered spaces that not only captivate the eye but also nourish the soul. Lisa's new book, "Soul of Design," also features insights backed by innovative and groundbreaking research from Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and the Mayo Clinic.With over 30 years of experience as the design director and CEO of Staprans Design, Lisa Staprans is no stranger to accolades. Her work on high-profile residential and commercial projects across the country has earned her numerous awards from the American Institute of Architects. Now, with "Soul of Design," she cements her legacy as a pioneer in the field, offering readers a profound glimpse into the limitless potential of design. As Staprans eloquently states, "For what is a home really, but our soul's residence in the outer world?" In "Soul of Design," she invites us to embark on a transformative journey that celebrates the intersection of beauty, science, and spirituality and redefines the very essence of home.Distribution for "Soul of Design," is available through Pointed Lead Press |Electronic and hardcopy formats are available now on Apple iBooks, Amazon, Google, Barnes & Noble and available everywhere books are sold.About the Book: "Soul of Design": A Transformative Exploration of Home and WellnessFor what is a home really, but our soul's residence in the outer world? Using design to bring out the innermost parts of ourselves, Lisa Staprans creates layered spaces that envelope, heal, and nurture.By weaving the spiritual and the scientific worlds together, The Soul of Design looks at everything from the use of ritual to the latest science on the connection between the brain, design, and wellness. Equal parts personal history, manifesto, and luxurious illustration, this book places Staprans as the leading spokesperson for the neuroscience of beauty. Set in the hills and redwood forests of Northern California, aided by collaborations with artisans, furniture makers, and architects, and guided by a keen mind and sensitive spirit, The Soul of Design answers the deeper questions about what design is truly capable of.About The Author Lisa Staprans is the design director and CEO of Staprans Design. Lisa Staprans is the design director and CEO of Staprans Design. She has over 25 years of interior design experience, working on high-profile, residential, and commercial projects around the country, and winning numerous awards from the American Institute of Architects. This is her first book. To learn more visit Lisa Staprans Website: and follow Staprans Design on Instagram: @lisastaprans and @stapransdesign.

Ann Feldstein | President of

Moxie Marketing & Communications

...>

