(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeffrey Beach | President & CEO of Asthma Canada

Asthma Canada

The survey, completed by over 1,400 people, underscores the complex issues around asthma management.

- Jeffrey Beach, President & CEO of Asthma Canada, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Survey Reveals Highlights Challenges Faced by 4.6 Million Canadians Living with Asthma🔵 92% have experienced stress because of their asthma🔵 66% report financial strain related to asthma care🔵 26% had an emergency room visit in the past year due to asthma🔵 98% say wildfire smoke and poor air quality worsened their symptomsNovember 12, on the 50th anniversary of its founding meeting, Asthma Canada has released the findings of its 2024 National Survey, shedding light on the ongoing challenges faced by the 4.6 million people living with asthma in Canada. The survey, completed by over 1,400 people affected by asthma, underscores the complex issues around asthma management and the significant impact of financial, environmental, and healthcare barriers.Key findings from the 2024 survey include:🔵 Financial Barriers: 66% of respondents report financial strain due to asthma care costs. The high cost of medication often leads to inconsistent use, a major factor contributing to uncontrolled asthma.🔵 Healthcare Access: Access to asthma specialists is limited, particularly in rural areas, with patients experiencing long waits and needing to travel for care. Only 40% of respondents received a diagnosis within a year of their symptoms, while a staggering 26% of respondents reported an emergency room visit in the past year because of their asthma.🔵Environmental Concerns: Wildfire smoke and poor air quality have exacerbated asthma symptoms for 98% of respondents, highlighting the urgent need for robust policies to safeguard air quality and protect individuals with respiratory conditions."Despite advances in asthma treatment, our survey shows that financial, healthcare, and environmental barriers remain significant obstacles in managing asthma effectively for the 4.6 million people living with asthma across Canada," said Jeffrey Beach, President & CEO of Asthma Canada. "As the national voice for asthma patients, we are committed to addressing these concerns head-on through our ongoing education, research and advocacy work."The 2024 survey also points to the substantial mental health impacts of asthma, with 92% of respondents reporting stress related to their condition. Many respondents also cited feeling isolated or embarrassed about using inhalers in public, underscoring the need for holistic care that includes mental health support.The findings of Asthma Canada's complete 2024 National Survey can be found here."As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we're proud of the progress we've made, yet mindful of the challenges that remain," Mr. Beach continued. "We must advocate for comprehensive asthma care that addresses not only physical health but also mental well-being, financial barriers, healthcare access, and environmental protections. We are committed to our mission of improving lives and our vision of a future without asthma. Looking forward, Asthma Canada remains dedicated to empowering patients, advancing research, and championing policies to ensure that every Canadian with asthma can lead a healthy, active life."For more information on Asthma Canada's 50th Anniversary, click here.About Asthma Canada:Asthma Canada is the only national healthcare charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with asthma and respiratory allergies. For 50 years, Asthma Canada has proudly served as the national voice for Canadians living with asthma. Our mission is to help Canadians with asthma lead healthy lives through education, advocacy and research. For more information, please visit Asthma.About Asthma in Canada:🔵 Over 4.6 million people are living with asthma in Canada🔵 Including 900,000 children under 19; and🔵 800,000 adults over the age of 65;🔵 Asthma is the third most prevalent chronic disease in Canada🔵 An estimated 317 Canadians are diagnosed with asthma every day🔵 An estimated 250 Canadians lose their lives to asthma each year🔵 Some Canadians are hit harder by asthma; it is 40% more prevalent among First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities than the general Canadian population.About Asthma:Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways that causes symptoms like shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing and wheezing. Asthma causes inflammation and narrowing of the bronchial tubes, which leads to limited airflow and difficulty breathing. There is currently no cure for asthma, but with proper treatment, it can be managed.

Pauric Keegan

Asthma Canada

+1 866-787-4050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.