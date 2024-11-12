Israeli left-wing newspaper condemns three investigations involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office

(MENAFN) In its editorial on Monday, the Israeli left-wing newspaper *Haaretz* condemned three investigations involving Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, comparing them to mafia-style criminal behavior. The editorial argued that the motivation behind these actions was not financial gain, but a desire for power. It suggested that Netanyahu’s office was attempting to manipulate sensitive information in order to protect him and deflect responsibility for the Al-Aqsa flood disaster of October 7, 2023. This manipulation, according to *Haaretz*, aimed to control public opinion and suppress anti-Netanyahu protests.



The editorial focused on three main issues. The first concerned suspicions that Netanyahu’s office tried to alter the minutes and official transcripts of security cabinet meetings during the war, in order to distort evidence and influence investigations into Netanyahu’s role. The second issue involved allegations that Netanyahu’s staff blackmailed a senior military officer to access sensitive records early in the conflict. The third investigation revolved around claims that employees from the Ministry of Defense illegally retrieved information from IDF computer systems and provided it to Eli Feldstein, a spokesperson for Netanyahu’s office.



The manipulated information spread internationally, with the German newspaper *Bild* publishing a false report claiming that Yahya Sinwar, the late Hamas leader, had been encouraged by protests against the Israeli government.



In response to the accusations, Netanyahu’s office dismissed the claims, accusing critics of orchestrating a campaign to undermine his leadership, further intensifying the perception of mafia-like behavior.

