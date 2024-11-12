Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 46 Russian Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 11:00 on Tuesday, November 12, Ukrainian defense forces have intercepted and neutralized 46 drones launched by Russian forces in an attack on Ukraine since yesterday evening.

The Air Force of the of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Starting at 21:00 on Monday, November 11, the Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile launched from the Belgorod region. Two enemy Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the Kursk region hit the Chernihiv region and guided aerial bombs struck the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. In addition, the Russian army deployed 110 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from Russia's Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Bryansk regions against Ukraine.

Ukraine reports 187 skirmishes in past day, most attacks repelled on Kurakhove, Pokrovsk axes

The aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

As many as 46 drones were confirmed downed in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

As noted, 60 Russian drones disappeared from radars. Two UAV flew to Belarus.

As reported by Ukrinform, 10 private houses in the Kyiv region were damaged by falling debris from downed Russian drones.

Photo: Sumy RMA