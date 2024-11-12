ALSCO UNIFORMS AND HOUSTON ROCKETS ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL MOP CREW SPONSORSHIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mop Crew uniforms and mops to highlight partnership and feature commitment to quality products and services.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alsco Uniforms, a worldwide leader in uniforms, linens, and facility services, is proud to announce a new Mop Crew sponsorship with the Houston Rockets starting with the 2024-2025 season. Alsco Uniforms will now tout seven official Mop Crew sponsorships throughout the NBA. The others include the Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Orlando Magic.

"We're very excited to highlight Alsco Uniforms and our laundry services to the amazing fans of the Houston Rockets," said Ben Fox, vice president of sales and marketing at Alsco Uniforms. "Our branded Mop Crew uniforms and mops will provide a real-time example to businesses of why It Pays to Keep Clean® with Alsco Uniforms."

Under this partnership, Alsco Uniforms will be featured on uniforms for all members of the Mop Crew to highlight the functionality of their workwear options. Additionally, they will provide branded mops to ensure the court stays clean and safe for players during all Rockets home games.

"We're proud to team up with Alsco Uniforms for the coming seasons at Toyota Center," said Dawn Keen, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Houston Rockets. "Their products will be prominently featured not only on the court during games but throughout the arena, reflecting their commitment to quality and service."

Alsco Uniforms services the Toyota Center and provides laundry services to many businesses throughout the Houston area with uniforms, linen, floor mats, first aid and restroom supplies delivered weekly to their door.

About Alsco Uniforms

Alsco Uniforms is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated uniform and linen laundry service company founded in 1889. They are recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform and linen rental industry. Celebrating over 135 years of business, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe for customers across all market segments, including healthcare, automotive, industrial, and hospitality. With more than 200 locations and 16,000 employees, Alsco Uniforms provides laundry services and other services and products to over 350,000 customers in 13 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco to learn more about why It Pays to Keep Clean® with Alsco Uniforms.

Join

Alsco Uniforms on Facebook at Facebook/AlscoUniforms , on X at @alscouniforms , on Instagram at @alscoinc , and on LinkedIn at Alsco Uniforms .

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit

.

SOURCE Alsco Uniforms

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED