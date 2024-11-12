Parent Tested Parent Approved Unveils Latest Award-Winning Family Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America's largest parent testing community recognizes exceptional products for quality, value and innovation

- Sharon Vinderine, CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), North America's leading consumer-tested awards program, today announced the latest recipients of its esteemed Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval for exceptional product quality.Now in its 17th year, PTPA harnesses insights from its vibrant community of over 250,000 parents to deliver genuine and objective product evaluations, empowering families to make well-informed purchasing choices.PTPA also conducts in-depth consumer research for its brand partners, providing crucial insights into family preferences and buying patterns.The coveted Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval is awarded to products that exhibit excellence in key areas that matter most to consumers, including performance, value, innovation and dependability."The PTPA Seal isn't just a stamp on a package; it's a promise to millions of families," says Sharon Vinderine, CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. "In an era of information overload, trust and authenticity are a brand's greatest currency. Our thorough testing process cuts through the noise, offering parents a trusted voice they can rely on when making purchasing decisions."We are proud to unveil the latest products to earn the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval:BandouTM 2.0 Kids Headphones by BandouGooseket 365 Toddler Sling by Gooseket (AMHM INC.)Huggies® Skin EssentialsTM Baby Wipes by HuggiesIntellipure Compact Air Purifier by HealthwayKids Throat Soothing Lollipops by Beekeeper's NaturalsPropolis Throat Spray for Kids by Beekeeper's NaturalsMothercould Snack Box Set for Kids by Onyx DistributionMy Little Buddy - Heatable Weighted Plush Puppy Dog by Lone Wolf Direct LLCPampers Cruisers 360° by Procter & GamblePampers Easy Ups by Procter & GamblePampers Free & Gentle Wipes by Procter & GamblePampers Pure Protection Diapers by Procter & GamblePampers Splashers by Procter & GamblePampers Swaddlers 360° by Procter & GamblePampers Swaddlers by Procter & GamblePampers Swaddlers Overnights Diapers by Procter & GambleSmoothie Melts by Amara Organic FoodsSneakPeek® Early Gender Test by Myriad Genetics, Inc.Stork Vitals+ by MasimoSnuggle Shield® LUXE Bamboo Multi-Use Antimicrobial Air Filtering Infant Cover by Snuggle ShieldTiny Traveler Ai Baby Monitor by Tiny TravelerHow Seal of Approval Winners Are SelectedProducts are tested by a diverse group of families from our community of over 250,000, ensuring an unbiased evaluation. Each product undergoes a rigorous testing process to determine if it meets the high standards required for the PTPA Seal of Approval. Winners are chosen based on criteria such as functionality, value, innovation and dependability.About Parent Tested Parent ApprovedFounded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America's most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world's most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of North American parents.To learn more about North America's leading awards program, please visit ptpaawards

Sharon Vinderine

PTPA Media Inc.

+1 855-705-0800

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.