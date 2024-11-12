Black Foodie Finder's BFF Cookout Festival Breaks Records With The Largest Ribbon-Cutting Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greater Chamber Largest Business Black Food Festival Ribbon Cutting

Culinary At The BFF Cookout Festival

Chef Dev Flavor Favors

Black Foodie Finder's BFF Cookout Festival draws thousands, uniting community, culture, and innovation at the year's largest ribbon-cutting event.

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The city of Memphis witnessed a groundbreaking event at Tom Lee Park as Black Foodie Finder 's BFF Cookout Festival held the year's largest cookout and ribbon-cutting ceremony. In partnership with the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce , this milestone festival celebrated food, culture, and community, drawing in thousands of attendees and marking the year's most significant ribbon-cutting event.The BFF Cookout Festival, a national event, underscores Black Foodie Finder's commitment to elevating diverse food cultures while advancing economic opportunity through corporate and community partnerships. This year's festival was more than just a local success; it represented a powerful step forward for Black Foodie Finder's national expansion and a beacon for corporate brands, investors, and food industry stakeholders seeking to connect with vibrant culinary communities.“With each event, Black Foodie Finder is not only showcasing culinary excellence but is setting a precedent for food-focused, culturally rich experiences that attract diverse, engaged audiences. This is a platform where corporations, communities, and culture converge,” stated a representative from Black Foodie Finder.The ribbon-cutting ceremony gathered notable business leaders, culinary influencers, and passionate food lovers under the newly revamped Tom Lee Park pavilion, with the Memphis skyline serving as a backdrop. Headlining performances from acclaimed acts like The Red Sample Band and Urban Trivia Live added to the festival's national appeal, while top food brands, including crowd-favorite Slutty Vegan, presented a dynamic array of flavors, offering a festival experience that merged entertainment, food, and community connection.“The BFF Cookout Festival is a monumental achievement for Memphis and beyond, showcasing what's possible when business and culture intersect. We're proud to support Black Foodie Finder's mission and look forward to what's next,” said a representative from the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce.From its inception, Black Foodie Finder has aimed to connect communities with unique food experiences. The BFF Cookout Festival is a manifestation of this vision, creating opportunities for small businesses, national food brands, and influencers to engage in meaningful connections. With plans to expand the BFF Cookout Festival to other major cities, Black Foodie Finder is poised to become a leading national force, bridging culinary artistry and corporate opportunity.About Black Foodie FinderBlack Foodie Finder is a corporate platform and emerging leader in the food and beverage industry, dedicated to celebrating diverse culinary talent and connecting food culture with commerce. With a focus on inclusivity and innovation, Black Foodie Finder elevates food entrepreneurs, fosters community, and creates memorable culinary experiences nationwide. Events like the BFF Cookout Festival serve as a platform for corporations and investors to engage with a thriving and culturally rich audience, driving economic growth through food and culture.

Black Foodie Finder

BFF Cookout Festival

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.