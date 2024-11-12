Zelensky Awards Another 857 Ukrainian Defenders, 472 Of Them Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has honored another 857 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, including 472 of them posthumously.

The corresponding decrees, No.759/2024 and No.706/2024 , were published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

The President awarded the defenders for their personal courage in defending Ukraine's state and territorial integrity, and for selflessly performing their military duty.

The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi "For Courage", and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "To the Defender of the Fatherland" and "For Saved Life".

