(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated that the Ukrainian UAV targeted an oil depot near the city of Stary Oskol, and one of the tanks caught fire as a result of the explosion.

This was reported by Free Europe , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

According to Gladkov, there were no casualties.

"Ten fire brigades were on site and quickly extinguished the blaze," the governor wrote on Telegram.

The Russian of Defense reported that overnight on Tuesday, Russian air defense systems shot down 13 Ukrainian drones, nine of which were in Belgorod region, and two each in Bryansk and Kursk regions. Authorities in Bryansk reported that there were no destructions or casualties.

In June, Ukrainian drones had already attacked an oil depot in Stary Oskol district. At that time, Governor Gladkov also reported a fire and no casualties. In March, there were reports of a drone attack on the Belgorodnefteprodukt oil depot.

In 2024, attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries, depots, and terminals in Russia have become much more frequent. According to the Russian BBC service, since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked oil infrastructure in Russia at least 64 times. Reuters counted 13 attacks on Russian oil infrastructure between June and August.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced the repulsion of a drone attack targeting the Russian capital. The 'Carpet' plan was declared at Moscow airports Domodedovo and Vnukovo, causing flight delays.