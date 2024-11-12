'Our Ancestors Did Jihad Against British': Asaduddin Owaisi Targets BJP
Date
11/12/2024 5:10:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his“vote jihad” remarks, claiming the BJP leader's (ideological) ancestors wrote“love letters” to the British instead of fighting against them.
During a public meeting here on Sunday, Owaisi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's“Ek Hai to Safe Hai” slogan goes against the diversity ethos.
Fadnavis on Saturday claimed“vote jihad” had begun in poll-bound Maharashtra, which should be countered by“Dharma yuddha” of vote. He had mentioned the BJP's narrow loss in Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.
Countering him, Owaisi said,“Our ancestors did jihad against the British and Fadnavis is now teaching us about jihad. (PM) Narendra Modi, (Union minister) Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis together cannot defeat me in a debate.”
Owaisi claimed the“dharmayuddha-jihad” remarks amounted to poll code violation.
“From where did 'vote jihad and dharmayuddha' come in democracy? You purchased MLAs; should we call you a thief?” the Hyderabad MP questioned.
While Fadnavis talks about (vote) jihad, his hero was writing“love letters” to the British, whereas“our freedom fighters did not negotiate with the foreign rulers,” he said.
“We gave the method of fighting against the British. He (Fadnavis) said 'vote jihad' after they (BJP) didn't get votes in Malegaon (during Lok Sabha election). When they fail to get votes, they call it jihad. They lost in Ayodhya. How did that happen”? Owaisi questioned.
|
