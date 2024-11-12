J & K DGP Chairs High-Level Security Meeting To Address Security Landscape In Jammu
Date
11/12/2024 5:10:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review and address the security landscape in Jammu.
He set key priorities for maintaining law and order, safeguarding public interests and enhancing community engagement across the district.
The meeting focused on establishing strategic priorities, discussing security and administrative measures and improving coordination among various law enforcement agencies, police spokesperson said.
The DGP emphasised the importance of proactive measures and prompt responses to emerging security challenges.
He encouraged officers to share insights and specific challenges from their jurisdictions, fostering an environment of open dialogue and shared objectives.
Reaffirming his commitment to a cohesive and efficient police force, the DGP assured that all necessary resources and support would be provided to departments under Jammu's jurisdiction.
He highlighted the role of public trust and transparency, urging officers to adopt community-focused approaches to policing.
Prabhat commended the efforts of the Jammu Zone police in maintaining peace and security and encouraged continued dedication to serving the people of Jammu.
The meeting laid focus on a set of actionable steps aimed at strengthening security and enhancing public safety in the region.
Senior officials including Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain, Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh among scores of officers attended the meeting.
