EIB survey shows most Italians view adapting to climate change as high priority

(MENAFN) A recent survey by the European Investment Bank (EIB) revealed that the majority of Italians view adapting to climate change as a high priority, both in terms of lifestyle adjustments and investment policies. According to the survey, 67 percent of Italians consider climate adaptation a priority, which is 17 percentage points higher than the EU average of 50 percent. This survey was released on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.



Italians, with their territory stretching into the Mediterranean, are particularly aware of climate-related challenges. The country has faced a growing frequency of extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall, flooding, droughts, and heatwaves during the summer months. The survey found that 89 percent of Italians have experienced at least one of these extreme weather events in the past five years, which is nine percentage points higher than the EU average.



When it comes to adapting to climate change, the survey revealed that 51 percent of Italians believe that educating the population to alter their behaviors is crucial. Additionally, 47 percent emphasized the need for improved infrastructure to address the impacts of climate change more effectively. These findings reflect the growing recognition in Italy of the need to take proactive steps to mitigate and adapt to the changing climate.



Furthermore, 59 percent of Italians surveyed acknowledged the importance of supporting developing countries in adapting to climate change. This demonstrates an awareness of the global nature of climate challenges and the need for international cooperation to address the increasing impacts of climate change worldwide.

