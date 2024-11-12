TN Fishermen Hold Protest For Release Of Colleagues Held By Lankan Navy

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) Protesting against the frequent of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, fishermen virtually laid siege to the Pamban Bridge in Rameswaram causing heavy traffic congestion on the Madurai National Highway, an agitator claimed on Tuesday.

The protest came after 12 fishermen from Nagapattinam were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy early Tuesday. The 2.2 km-long bridge, connecting Rameswaram Island and the mainland, is the longest bridge in India constructed over a bay.

M. Mariappan, a fishermen leader from Rameswaram, said,“The Union has failed to intervene and Tamil Nadu fishermen are frequently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.”

“Although Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sent multiple letters to the Union government on this issue, no action has been taken. We are at the mercy of the Sri Lankans in the deep sea,” he said.

Raghunathan, a fisherman, told IANS,“Since last Saturday, 35 fishermen from Rameswaram and Nagapattinam have been taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy. Our expensive mechanised boats have also been impounded.”

He said 23 fishermen from Rameswaram were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday, and their three fishing trawlers were seized.

John Antony, another fishermen leader, told IANS,“We've been suffering at the hands of the Sri Lankan Navy for a long time. This has to change, and we demand immediate action from the Indian government against this victimisation.”

Fishermen have long been appealing to both the state and central governments for a solution to this ongoing issue. Sri Lanka's new President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, recently commented that Indian fishermen illegally crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line were depleting Sri Lanka's marine resources, and the Sri Lankan government would take stringent action against them.

During a recent visit to Sri Lanka, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had also discussed the issue with the Sri Lankan government.

Chief Minister Stalin wrote to the Union government on October 23, urging intervention to secure the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen. Stalin reported that 128 Tamil fishermen were currently held in Sri Lankan and 199 mechanized fishing boats had been seized.

Anbumani Ramadoss, president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and a former Union Minister, has also urged the Union External Affairs Ministry to address these repeated mid-sea arrests.

A. Thajudhin, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai,“Thousands who depend on fishing are facing severe hardships, and there is a pervasive fear among fishermen and their families about going to sea.”

Thajudhin added that the new Sri Lankan government was allegedly moving to nationalise the mechanised fishing boats seized from Tamil fishermen.

K.M. Periasamy, a fishermen leader from Ramanathapuram, highlighted the emotional and financial toll on fishermen's families.“Families are in deep distress due to regular arrests and confrontations at sea with the Sri Lankan Navy,” he said.

“We are planning to meet with the Prime Minister and the Union External Affairs Minister to discuss these issues,” he said.

-IANS

aal/rch