Marinomed Biotech AG publishes clinical data for decongestant Carragelose nasal spray in peer-reviewed International Journal of General medicine

Results of the clinical study showing that the nasal spray is effective and safe were published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of General Medicine Data support the application of Carragelose in allergic indications Korneuburg, Austria, 12. November 2024 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) has published the results of a clinical trial with a nasal spray combining the protective effect of Carragelose and the decongestant effect of Sorbitol in the peer-reviewed International Journal of General Medicine . In the clinical trial, patients with allergic rhinitis symptoms including nasal congestion were treated with the Carragelose-Sorbitol nasal spray. The product significantly improved breathing compared to placebo based on the decongestant effect of Sorbitol. These results support the application of the product as a treatment to reduce a blocked nose. Whether this is caused by an allergy or a cold is irrelevant. In contrast to the widely used pharmacologic decongestant nasal sprays, the product does not cause a habituation effect. “The results show that allergic patients have a significant improvement in breathing already after the first use. Furthermore, the product is also suitable for children from one year of age”, Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, CSO of Marinomed , comments.“The clinical data also support the transition of Marinomed's Carragelose products to the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and benefit our partnering activities.” In the randomized, double-blind, cross-over trial, adults (18 to 65 years) with a history of grass pollen allergy were exposed to the grass pollen allergens in a challenge chamber. Participants developed rhinitis symptoms including nasal congestion. After developing pronounced allergic nasal symptoms, they were treated either with the Carragelose- and Sorbitol-containing nasal spray or placebo. The study participants were then further exposed to the grass pollen and the nasal airflow was measured. A significant improvement in nasal airflow was observed with the Carragelose- and Sorbitol-containing nasal spray compared to the placebo. The Carragelose-Sorbitol nasal spray has been launched in 2018 and is currently distributed in 11 countries. About Carragelose® Carragelose® is a sulfated polymer from red seaweed and a unique, broadly active virus- and allergen-blocking compound. It is known as a gentle, effective, and safe prevention and treatment of various viral respiratory infections. Several clinical and preclinical studies have shown that Carragelose® forms a protective layer on the mucosa that prevents viruses from infecting cells. Laboratory and clinical data have demonstrated that Carragelose® can also inhibit the spreading of SARS-CoV-2.[1] ,[2] Marinomed is the holder of the IP rights and has licensed Carragelose® for marketing in Europe, North America, Australia, and parts of Asia and Latin America. Marinomed's portfolio of Carragelose®-containing nasal sprays and oral products can be accessed at , scientific publications on Carragelose® at . About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of Carragelose®. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: . For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG

