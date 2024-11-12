QRDI Council Launches Initiative To Help Unify RDI Communities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council launches the National Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Communities, a that provides physical and virtual avenues to facilitate collaboration, drive innovation, and provide access to resources and funding opportunities. This initiative aims to empower like-minded people with similar disciplines and shared visions to showcase skills, assets, and initiatives, boosting visibility, collaboration, and a culture of innovation and knowledge exchange.

Nejoud Al Jehani, Senior Director of Policy Planning and Evaluation, QRDI Council, commented,“The QRDI Council recognises that fostering research, development, and innovation (RDI) is essential for addressing pressing national issues. With strong support from the government, establishing a platform for sharing visions and opportunities has become a necessity to harness the collective expertise and creativity of various stakeholders, ultimately strengthening our capacity to meet the goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030. When we launched the National RDI Communities, our main objectives were to ensure that RDI experts in the country contribute to achieving the QRDI 2030 Strategy and to encourage engagement and collaboration among community members.”

This community will provide participants with the tools, network, as well as access to resources and information necessary to excel in both local and global RDI ecosystems, and effectively to the future of research, development and innovation. Some features of these communities will include opportunities, workshops, and events that promote knowledge exchange, skill development and collaborative projects that address specific challenges faced by various sectors in Qatar. By tackling these challenges, these communities will be able to excel in both local and global RDI ecosystems, that will continue to support growth in Qatar's industries.

Directly aligning with Qatar's National Vision 2030, supporting its pillars of economic, social and environmental development through research, development and innovation, the National RDI Communities fosters a collaborative approach to solving national challenges, ensuring that Qatar remains a leader in global innovation.

