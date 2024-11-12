'Intaj: From Ground Zero Experience' At Ajyal Transports Audiences To Gaza Through Eyes Of 22 Palestinian Filmmakers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This year's Intaj at Ajyal 2024 will be one of the most poignant to date, featuring 22 films presenting raw, unfiltered moments that have been unfolding in Gaza over the past 12 months.

Exhibiting at Msheireb Downtown Doha, the films explore a range of genres including fiction, animation and documentary, revealing a vibrant artistic community that continues to create despite immense obstacles.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI and Festival Director, said,“Through Intaj: From Ground Zero Experience, we are honouring the resilient voices of Gaza's creative community. These short films are not just stories of survival but represent the enduring strength of artistic expression even in the most challenging circumstances. The experience reiterates our commitment to amplifying powerful underrepresented voices that deserve to be heard and pays respect to the unbreakable will to express one's truth.”

Creative Director of the Exhibition Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani said,“All deeply personal narratives of resilience, each filmmaker's journey of creative storytelling was forever altered by the horrors they experienced, and their work transformed into narratives of strength and hope that remain unfaltering in the face of incomprehensible suffering. Each film offers a unique perspective on resilience, courage, and humanity and we are hopeful that they enable the world to understand Gaza and the Palestinians' suffering in a deeply intimate way.”

Intaj: From Ground Zero Experience weaves together an anthology of 22 short films of resilience, anchored by acclaimed Palestinian filmmaker Rashid Masharawi. These films will offer audiences an intimate view of Gaza's enduring spirit through stories shaped by hardship and hope.

The filmmakers who have contributed to the project include: Aws Al Banna, Ahmed Al Danf, Basel El Maqousi, Mustafa Al Nabih, Muhammad Al Sharif, Alaa Ayoub, Bashar Al Balbisi, Alaa Damo, Hana Eleiwa, Ahmed Hassouna, Mustafa Kolab, Karim Satoum, Mahdi Kreirah, Rabab Khamis, Khamis Masharawi, Wissam Moussa, Tamer Najm, Neda'a Abu Hassnah, Nidal Damo, Reema Mahmoud, Etimad Washah, and Islam Al Zeriei.

Ajyal 2024 features 66 thought-provoking films from 42 countries depicting themes that will resonate with and inspire audiences with stories of resilience, hope and community empowerment.