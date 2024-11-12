Azerbaijan’s leader expresses appreciation for EU mediation in peace negotiations with Armenia

(MENAFN) Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Leader, conveyed on Monday Baku’s gratitude for the EU’s meditation in peace discussions among his nation and neighboring Armenia.



A declaration by the Azerbaijani presidency stated that Aliyev conducted discussion with visiting EU Council Leader Charles Michel in the nation’s capital, in which he underscored the bloc’s meditation role during current discussions among Baku and Yerevan.



The declaration stated that Aliyev highlighted that it was throughout Michel’s meditation that the structure of the discussions on the agenda of significant directions among Azerbaijan and Armenia were made.



It also noted that Michel conveyed hope and desire that significant conclusions about climate change are going to be taken at the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP20) currently conducted in the Azerbaijani capital.



Demonstrating that Michel expressed climate change as one among the main concerns in the EU’s agenda, the declaration continued to state that both presidents further negotiated the prospects for the improvement of ties between the bloc and Azerbaijan.



For his part, Michel stated on X that he praised Aliyev on conducting COP20 and noted that EU is committed to achieving goals in financial solidarity and climate action.



Underscoring that he and Aliyev talked about all aspects of mutual ties throughout the discussions, Michel stated that they further discussed the situation of the current peace talks among Azerbaijan and Armenia.



He also noted that “The EU remains ready to support all efforts for a stable, peaceful and prosperous Caucasus.”

