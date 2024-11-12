'Expect Incredible Awards' Showcase The Best Mediatek-Powered Devices Of 2024 Around The Globe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Annual 'Expect Incredible Awards' recognize the MediaTek-powered devices bringing remarkable design, powerful performance and incredible experiences around the globe

DELHI, India, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the winners of the

second-annual 'Expect Incredible Awards.' The global awards recognize best-in-class MediaTek-powered devices across several applications and industries. The winners are selected by independent and trusted analysts and creators, including Counterpoint Research and 91 Mobiles, based on a variety of factors that includes design, performance, integration of the latest technologies, and overall innovation. To be eligible, devices must be on the market before October 2024.

MediaTek Expect Incredible Awards 2024

"MediaTek chips power more than 2 billion devices each year, providing users around the world with the best experiences that technology has to offer," said Finbarr Moynihan, General Manager and Vice President of Corporate Marketing at MediaTek. "Working together with some of the world's biggest brands, we give our partners the tools they need to get the most out of our chipsets. This results in compelling devices, from mass market to flagship, that highlight all the things we can achieve through the latest and greatest technology."

"MediaTek's Expect Incredible awards highlight not only the best devices in different categories, but also the breadth of technology that can be built around MediaTek's platforms," said Avi Greengart, founder and lead analyst at Techsponential. "Some of this year's winners are about CPU and AI performance, for example, Samsung chose the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ to power its flagship tablet. Others showcase MediaTek's leadership in connectivity, such as Archer's BE550 – one of the first WiFi 7 routers on the market – or the ISP capabilities powering the extraordinary camera on Vivo's X100 Pro."

The winners of Expect Incredible Awards 2024 are:



Best Overall

Winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Best in Mobile



Winner:

Vivo X100 Pro

Runner-up:

Motorola Razr 2024

Best in AI



Winner:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Runner-up:

Vivo X100 Pro

Best in Smart Home



Winner:

Amazon Echo Spot

Runner-up:

Google TV Streamer

Best in Computing:





Winner:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Runner-up:

Asus Rog Ally X

Best in Connectivity and IoT:





Winner: Archer BE550 Runner-up:

Jio Scooter Smart Digital Cluster

The winners and finalists of each category are featured at MediaTek's global media event in India in November, and at the upcoming MediaTek CES and MWC booths where attendees can "Expect Incredible" experiences. More technical specifications and details can be found on the Powered by MediaTek site .

