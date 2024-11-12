Payments Orchestration Platform Charge Anywhere Welcomes Amit Chhabra As Chief Product Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amit Chhabra, Charge Anywhere's New Chief Product Officer

Charge Anywhere, a leading payments security and provider is pleased to announce Amit Chhabra has joined as Chief Product Officer.

- Paul Sabella, Charge Anywhere Founder and CEOPISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Charge Anywhere , a leading payments industry security and provider is pleased to announce Amit Chhabra has joined the organization as Chief Product Officer. Amit's deep experience as a seasoned technologist, executive, and global industry leader over two decades in the payments industry positions him perfectly as part of the Charge Anywhere tech-savvy leadership team to drive Product Management, Marketing, and Innovation Strategy for Charge Anywhere, a market leading Payments Orchestration Platform. Most recently, Amit was the Global Head of Product for ACI Worldwide's (ACI) Merchant Business. Before joining ACI in 2019, Amit founded Transend Integrated Technologies (Transend) in 2003, which was acquired by ACI in 2019. Prior to Transend, Amit was Chief Technology Officer at Lipman USA (acquired by Verifone), and he also held other technology management positions. Amit holds a BS and MS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Rutgers University.For the last two decades, Charge Anywhere has been a leading last mile technology provider to the merchant acquiring community, delivering omni channel payment gateway services, mobile payment apps, and POS terminal payment apps with real-time Over-the-Air (OTA) updates in combination with our payments security solutions, PCI PIN Certificate Authority, point to point encryption (P2PE), Key Injection Facility (KIF) and as an Encryption Services Organization (ESO) providing automated remote encryption key injections into payment devices in seconds. The time has now come to ensure these features are evangelized and fully leveraged to their greatest potential throughout the industry to deliver maximum value to new and existing partners and client end users. In parallel, we are creating and building visionary technology designed to deliver advanced, yet intuitive, solutions that offer a high degree of scalability.“With Amit on our team, we will enhance, refine, and grow our payment card not present existing product suite while also adding future-focused payment solutions including Biometrics, SoftPOS/Tap on Phone, and Cryptocurrency acceptance,” says Paul Sabella, Charge Anywhere Founder and CEO.“We will become known as the universal industry leader in Payments Orchestration as a Service enabling the Payment of ThingsTM.”“I am delighted to join a company with such a deep history of innovation and such a great desire for exponential growth,” shares Amit Chhabra, Chief Product Officer.“There are no boundaries to our potential, and I look forward to navigating that course with our team and growing constellation of customers and partners.”About Charge AnywhereCharge Anywhere offers the most secure, robust selection of industry specific payments solutions and services including Payment Gateway, QuickSale Secure Payment Applications, POS Software, End to End Encryption, Semi-Integration, White Label options, Data Security Services, Closed Loop Card Management, Merchant Billing Services, and Digital Banking Services. For more information please visit , call (800) 211-1256, ext. 150, or email ....

Dana Sills

Charge Anywhere

+1 732-417-4447 ext. 114

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.