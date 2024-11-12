AI-Powered There's A Food For That Uncovers Evidence-Based Ranking Of Top Foods For Alzheimer's And Diabetes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Data Scientist Mark Trudeau (left) and Dr. Sadegh Arab recently launched "There's a Food for That." It is the only evidence-based guide using data science to identify and rank the top 100 prevalent diseases and foods in America.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In their new book, "There's a Food for That," data scientist Mark Trudeau and Dr. Sadegh Arab used AI and machine to uncover and rank specific foods that may help prevent, slow the progression of or manage chronic diseases like Alzheimer's, Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes.

“There's a Food for That" offers evidence-based disease and food ranking using data science methodologies and statistical analysis from more than 60,000 university and clinical medical studies. The book identifies and ranks by prevalence the top 100 diseases in America and the specific foods commonly identified among all the studies to manage or prevent each disease.

The book ranks Alzheimer's the 54th most prevalent disease in America. Type 1 and 2 diabetes are ranked 80th and 27th respectively. According to the Alzheimer's Association, nearly 7 million Americans are living with the disease. By 2050, this number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million. In 2021, 38.4 million Americans, or 11.6% of the population, had diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Of that, two million Americans have type 1 diabetes.

Some of the top foods identified in the book to prevent, manage or combat Alzheimer's and Diabetes include:

Alzheimer's:

. Dark Chocolate – dark chocolate contains flavonoids, powerful antioxidants that may improve brain function and cognitive abilities. Some studies have found that eating dark chocolate can improve memory and thinking skills, and enhance neuroplasticity, which is the brain's ability to reorganize itself.

. Almonds – almonds help protect brain cells from oxidative stress. Almonds are a protein-packed, fatty acid-fueled nut that contain unsaturated fatty acids, proteins, and polyphenols, which all may benefit cognition and brain function.

Type 1 Diabetes:

. Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) – EVOO is considered beneficial for people with Type 1 diabetes because it contains healthy monounsaturated fats which can help manage blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of carbohydrates, leading to a more stable glycemic response, and also due to its antioxidant properties that can combat inflammation associated with diabetes complications. Essentially, it can improve insulin sensitivity and help the body utilize glucose more effectively.

. Tomatoes – Tomatoes can be good for people with Type 1 diabetes because they are low in sugar and carbohydrates, and they contain fiber and other nutrients.

Type 2 Diabetes:

. Walnuts – Walnuts help build resistance for insulin, control blood glucose levels, and lower the risk of developing Type-2 diabetes. They are rich in dietary fibers, which ensure slow release of sugar in the bloodstream.

. Whole Oats – Whole oats helps keep blood sugar stable and are a good source of fiber. Dietary fiber may help slow down the breakdown of sugars in the body. This may help prevent spikes in blood glucose and insulin levels.

“Our extensive research concludes that there are a number of specific foods that can help prevent or manage Alzheimer's, Type 1 and 2 diabetes,” explained Trudeau.“These six foods are among others that have been scientifically identified to aide in these diseases.”

In addition to top foods, there are key nutrients to help combat Alzheimer's and Diabetes. Some include:

. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Research has shown that regular consumption of omega-3s can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's by 40%.

. Polyphenols: Found in foods like berries and dark chocolate, polyphenols have strong antioxidant properties that protect neurons from damage and have anti-inflammatory effects.

. Magnesium and Fiber: Studies indicate that higher intake of magnesium reduces the risk of diabetes by 15%, while fiber supports healthy blood sugar levels.

Mark Trudeau's Personal Triumph

In 2018 Trudeau was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, a moment that changed his life. Rather than opting for medications and generic advice like“eat more fruits and vegetables”, he chose a path of dietary transformation led by research and data science. Trudeau spent the next several months conducting research to identify the top foods to help his diagnosis. He would later spend the next five years researching other diseases and foods using data science to obtain evidence-based rankings of the top 100 foods to fight the top 100 diseases in the U.S.

By regularly incorporating the foods ranked in“There's a Food for That” - blueberries, mackerel and walnuts - Trudeau reversed his condition in 36 days. His effort to control the disease through strategic dietary changes and avoiding medication dependency is just one example of the impact food can have on one's health.

“The key to overcoming my diagnosis was in the foods I ate every day,” said Trudeau.“That's the core message of There's a Food for That-what we eat may have the power to heal or harm us. My book is a reference guide to the 100 most prevalent diseases, each containing their own list of top foods.”

For more information about“There's a Food for That,” visit or purchase the book on Amazon.

About Authors

Mark Trudeau is a data scientist, author, and health advocate who spent the last five years researching how food can prevent and treat chronic diseases. His book, "There's a Food for That," has quickly become a go-to resource for those looking to take manage their health through food. Trudeau earned a BS in Mathematics from Michigan Technological University and an MS in Statistics from Michigan State University. He specializes in analyzing large data sets in Manufacturing and Medical Research. In the early 1990s, he co-developed the Six Sigma Black Belt Certification. Trudeau's ability to drive continuous improvement with numerous teams has been instrumental throughout his 30-year career.

Dr. Sadegh Arab is a podiatrist with a commitment to preventative medicine. He specializes in foot and ankle surgery. Dr. Arab received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree in 2017 from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine. He completed a three-year surgical residency program where he received training in limb salvage, diabetic wound and foot care. Dr. Arab is an active staff member at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Insight Surgical Hospital and Premier Surgical Center of Michigan.

