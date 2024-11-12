City Of South Fulton Department Of Public Affairs Receives 2024 Gold Marcom For Excellence In Strategic Communications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) City of South Fulton's Department of Public Affairs awarded 2024 MarCom in Strategic Communications for work in launching the Electric Vehicle Initiative.

- Shaheen Solomon

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of South Fulton 's Department of Public Affairs has been awarded the 2024 MarCom Award in Strategic Communications for exceptional work in launching the South Fulton Electric Vehicle Initiative. This recognition, given by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (MarCom), highlights the department's dedication to innovative and impactful public communications, placing the department on the map as a leader in strategic municipal initiative communications.

The MarCom Awards is an international competition that celebrates the achievements of marketing and communication professionals across a variety of industries. With over 6,500 entries submitted from corporate communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, and freelancers in 54 countries, this year's awards were highly competitive. The Department of Public Affairs stood out among thousands, showcasing a commitment to excellence that resonates beyond city limits.

In response to the award, Shaheen Solomon, Director of Public Affairs, expressed pride in the team's achievement and shared mission of positioning the City of South Fulton as a leader in forward-thinking, environmentally conscious initiatives.“This award speaks volumes about the talent, dedication, and vision of our team,” Solomon stated.“Our goal is to set the standard for how local government can leverage strategic communication to engage residents, highlight our initiatives, and inspire positive change. We are excited to build upon this momentum and continue amplifying the great work happening in the City of South Fulton.”

The team's work on the South Fulton Electric Vehicle Initiative brought a fresh approach to the city's communications, combining targeted messaging, community engagement, and a clear brand identity to inform and inspire residents about the benefits of the city's electric vehicle fleet. This initiative not only aligns with South Fulton's environmental goals but also strengthens the city's brand as a leader in sustainability.

Moving forward, the Department of Public Affairs aims to expand its efforts in elevating the city's brand awareness. This includes increasing the visibility of community programs, enhancing social media engagement, and producing high-quality visual and digital content that speaks to residents and stakeholders alike. By consistently delivering engaging narratives about the city's progress, the department is committed to fostering a deeper connection with the community.

“Our work doesn't stop here,” added Solomon.“Winning this award reaffirms that we're on the right track, but we have even more ambitious goals for the future. We are dedicated to driving our city's reputation forward-showcasing South Fulton as a place of innovation, opportunity, and community pride.”

Through strategic communications, branding, and innovative marketing, the Department of Public Affairs will continue to highlight the achievements, programs, and aspirations of the City of South Fulton. The MarCom Gold Award is not just a recognition of current efforts but a launchpad for future success, as the department strengthens its role as the voice of the city.

Shaheen Solomon

City of South Fulton

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

City of South Fulton Launches Electric Vehicle Initiative

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.