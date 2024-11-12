Chennai Rain News: School Holiday Today In Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai weather today: All will remain shut in Chennai amid the India Meteorological Department(IMD) forecast of heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Several parts of Tamil Nadu are set to brace heavy rainfall this week.

“In light of the heavy rain forecast, holiday has been declared for all schools in Chennai today,” ANI quoted District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade.

The weather forecasting agency has issued heavy rainfall alert for multiple Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, etc.

Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Tiruvallur city

As per IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area today.

Heavy rainfall was reported from different parts of the state on Tuesday including Tiruvallur, Chennai, etc. Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed heavy downpour in Tiruvallur.

Chennai Weather Today

Chennai is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Tuesday and in the coming days because of an active system over Bay of Bengal . According to Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, the state capital is set to experience moderate to heavy downpour with thunderstorm today. Maximum temperature is likely to be 32- 33°C and Minimum temperature is likely to be around 25°C.

According to Chennai Rains (COMK) X handle, run by an independent weather blogger, rains in the city will resume at around 9:30 am and people have been advised to avoid travel to save themselves from traffic jams and other chaos.

“Currently a break in #Rains for most parts of #Chennai, the next spell may start roughly around 9:00 - 9:30 AM. Those who have the option of #WFH please exercise that to avoid traffic chaos as at times the spells may be heavy,” read an X post by Chennai Rains (COMK).

According to the IMD update across the nation, heavy rainfall (above 7 cm) is expected at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Rayalaseema.