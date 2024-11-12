Fans Thank Tom Cruise 'American James Bond' Runs In Mission Impossible Final Reckoning Trailer, 'One Last Ride'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Final Reckoning trailer was launched on November 11. Within 13 hours of its launch, the YouTube has received more than 10 million views.

“Our lives are the sum of our choices. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. See you at the movies May 23, 2025,” says the video description on YouTube without revealing the release date. Here's how Top fans have reacted to the trailer.

“When I was 20 years old, I watched running in movies. Now that I'm almost 40 years old, Tom Cruise is still running in movies like there's no tomorrow for him”

“We can sleep peacefully at night knowing that Tom Cruise keeps the world safe.”

"I need you to trust me ... one last time." Spoken directly to the audience. I will Tom!!”

“Director: let's use CGI Tom: I am CGI”

“Tom Cruise has put everything into these movies. ̧. Thank You Tom Cruise.”

“Watching these seemingly unachievable goals made a whole generation grow old!”

“Tom Cruise is one of the best things that has happened to movies”

“If this really is the last Mission Impossible film, I need to say, this series will go down as the greatest action franchise of all time. Thanks to Tom Cruise and the extraordinary team behind every one of these films.”

“Tom truly created an American James Bond Series with these films.. Absolute spectacle!”

“I'm starting to think he's in an endless marathon he forgot to stop, like someone needs to remind him:“Tom, buddy, you won! You can stop now!”