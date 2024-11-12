Shraddha Kapoor Reveals An Interesting Detail About People With Big Foreheads

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor has revealed an interesting yet hilarious detail about people with“big foreheads.”

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she shared an elevator selfie. The actress is seen wearing a baby pink hued turtle-neck top paired with black pants. She completed her look with a neatly tied high bun and some jewelry.

For the caption, she wrote:“Bade mathe waale log bhaagyashaali hote hai aur vinamra bhi. (People with big foreheads are lucky and polite.)”

The post had laughing emojis alongside the caption.

On November 10, Shraddha shared her plans for Sunday. The actress has said that she will be spending the day chilling and scrolling through Instagram.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Sunday, and shared a Reel from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer movie 'Baazigar'.

She wrote on the video,“Please tag me in funny memes and Reels. This is what I plan to do for the whole day”.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has been basking in the recent success of her movies“Stree 2”, which stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Bannerjee.