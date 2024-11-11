Pankaj Tripathi: Always Preferred Exploring India’S Own Treasures Over Traveling Abroad

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Acclaimed Pankaj Tripathi,who has been appointed as the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism, has said that he has always preferred exploring India's own treasures over traveling abroad.

“I am deeply honoured to be chosen as the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Madhya Pradesh is not just a destination for me-it's a place that holds countless memories and connections, both personally and professionally,” he shared.

Pankaj is now set to promote the unique beauty and heritage of Madhya Pradesh, a state close to his heart both personally and professionally. The has filmed some of his most popular movies, including“Stree”,“Stree 2”,“Lukka Chuppi”,“Oh My God 2” and“Ludo” in the state.

“Having spent so much time here filming projects like 'Stree', 'Stree 2', 'Lukka Chhupi', 'Oh My God 2' and 'Ludo', I've experienced firsthand the captivating landscapes, the warmth of the people, and the unmatched cultural richness that define Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

The actor strongly believes that travel helps in getting exposure.

“As someone who genuinely believes in the power of travel to open minds and enrich lives, I couldn't be more excited to help showcase the beauty of this state to the world. From the untouched natural wonders to majestic architectural sites and vibrant wildlife, Madhya Pradesh has something for every traveler,” he said.

From the ancient temples of Khajuraho and the majestic forts of Gwalior to the lush jungles of Kanha and Bandhavgarh, Pankaj is set to invite travelers the state and hopes his role inspires people to discover the wonders of Madhya Pradesh.

“I've always preferred exploring India's own treasures over traveling abroad, and Madhya Pradesh truly stands out as one of the most remarkable places to visit in the country. This role allows me to share that love with others and hopefully inspire people to discover the wonders of Madhya Pradesh,” said the star.